There’s a zucchini outbreak in farms and gardens across the valley, and one local food pantry is actively seeking the public’s help to eradicate it.
Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry South County posted a call for zucchini to its Spanish Fork location on its Facebook page, acknowledging the abundant growth of this summertime squash.
“Experienced gardeners know that zucchini is one of the most prolific plants in all of the gardening world,” the post reads. “A single plant produces a seemingly endless supply of zucchini, with a small row having the potential to end world hunger. Desperate times calls for desperate measures. It’s time to sneak over under the cover of darkness to your neighbor’s porch and unload some zucchini. ...This may solve your problem for today. But, what will you do with the harvest tomorrow?”
Novice and experienced gardeners who plant zucchini know full well the truthfulness of this statement. Zucchini is that plant that the more it gets picked, the more it grows, and the longer it has time to grow, the larger it will get. In fact, according to gardening experts at the University of Arizona, zucchini, known scientifically as Cucurbita pepo, is a fast-growing plant that can be harvested in as little as 35 days from the day a seed is planted. And that one seed can yield an average of three to nine pounds of harvestable product.
Lillian Kump, community development coordinator at Tabitha’s Way in Spanish Fork, says that giving excess produce to neighbors is a wonderful thing, and encourages gardeners to do that. Even so, she wants to remind the community that recipients of items from Tabitha’s Way are also neighbors.
“Tabitha’s Way provides food, clothing and other resources to individuals in need, and donating excess produce is a great way to help,” Kump said. “We are always looking for ways to give our clients healthy food, and fresh, locally grown produce is very appreciated — yes, even your excess zucchini.”
Tabitha’s Way in Spanish Fork, located at 45 E. 100 North, operates Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The American Fork location is located at 920 E. State St., Suite C, with hours of operation being Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.; and the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Both locations are closed Sunday and Monday.
For more information about Tabitha’s Way, go to http://tabithasway.com.