Lincoln Beach, on the west side of Utah Lake, has been closed by the Utah County Health Department and has been put on a danger advisory due to harmful algal blooms.
The health department, which has been monitoring changes throughout the week, will have warning signs placed at the Lincoln Beach Marina.
According to the health department a danger advisory indicates a high relative probability of acute health risk.
On Monday, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality had crews on the lake monitoring blooms. It was then they saw some isolated clumps of bright green cyanobacteria with a cottage cheese consistency on the water’s surface.
Tests were taken and on Wednesday, toxin results showed the levels to be above the threshold for a danger advisory.
Algal blooms are considered harmful when cyanobacteria in the water multiply quickly and form visible colonies or blooms, according to the health department.
Residents should not swim or participate in other water recreation to avoid contact with the water. Pets and livestock should kept away from the water as well.
Those boating should avoid areas of scum and for those who catch fish with the intent to eat them should clean them well and discard the guts.