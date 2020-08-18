The Utah County Health Department is using federal COVID-19 funding to create a countywide “COVID Community Partnership Project” aimed at serving underrepresented communities throughout the county.
The project, which is a partnership between the county health department and Utah Department of Health, will use $125,000 in CARES Act funds awarded to the state health department “to integrate CHWs (community health workers) into COVID-19 responses to help mitigate the spread and effects of COVID-19 on underserved and underrepresented communities, particularly racial/ethnic minority communities in Utah.”
The Utah County Health Department will hire CHWs to provide the coronavirus-related services through Dec. 31, which could include community outreach and education programs, traveling to specific hotspot locations as needed or identifying “people in need of services and support through screening tools and testing follow-up.”
The Utah County Commission approved a contract for the project without discussion during its regular meeting on Wednesday.
The contract defines CHWs as health workers that have “an unusually close relationship/trust with the community served and … (are) able to serve as a bridge between their community and health and social resources,” as well as “facilitate access to services and improve the quality and cultural competence of service delivery.”
“Community health workers really are people that are kind of the frontline public health workers,” Sonia Dale, director of the Utah County Health Department’s Wellness Clinic, said in an interview Monday. “They have a unique close relationship with the community already, and they’re able to serve them, kind of like a bridge between the community and the health and social resources that we have. So they (the health department) want to use community health workers to approach our community and provide education and connect people to services and to facilitate access.”
Dale said the county health department is currently in the process of hiring and training health workers from a variety of backgrounds, including public health and psychology, as well as workers who don’t have formal qualifications “but they have a lot of connections with the community.”
“A community health worker really can come from any area,” the bureau director said. “The most important part of a community health worker is that they are connectors.”
Once the CHWs are hired, Dale said they will “start identifying people in need in the community,” specifically focusing on “medically underserved” and rural areas, at which point the health workers will “start connecting community members and organizations to social resources.”
“I would say the number one service (CHWs will provide) will be to be a resource connector to the community,” Dale said. “Like a navigator.”
“They will probably be involved with locating hotspots in the community so that the mobile testing site can go there,” Dale added. “So pretty much they will identify vulnerable communities or areas and try to connect them with the mobile testing site and other services that we may have for them.”
Dale described the COVID Community Partnership Project as a “short-term project” but said funding could be extended to next year if it is successful, noting that the project began at the state level in May and expanded to local health departments in August.
Each hired CHW will be allotted $25,000 for the year, which calculates to $18 per hour, according to the contract. No state or local funds are going toward the project.
As of Sunday, the Utah Department of Health reported 9,398 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in Utah County, which have resulted in 38 deaths and 435 hospitalizations.