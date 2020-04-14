The Utah County Health Department has been operating with all hands on deck since the outbreak of COVID-19 more than a month ago.
“Everyone is feeling a lot of stress,” said Aislynn Tolman-Hill, public information officer. “I can see it on people’s faces. It’s tough to come into work some days. There’s a lot of tears and worry. We’re all members of the community and we’re trying our best.”
The health department also handles birth and death certificates, immunizations, and permits and certifications, among other responsibilities. There are approximately 250 full- and part-time employees and the demand for their expertise and services has never been higher.
Much of the work that the health department does on a daily basis is behind the scenes because it is preventative. The goal of the department is to reduce disease, injury and death. When they do their job well, most residents don’t really notice as they go about their normal lives.
There’s nothing normal about quarantine, isolation and the overall fear and uncertainty everyone is living with during a pandemic.
“There are just under 90 health conditions reported every year,” Tolman-Hill said. “Those can be anything from an STD (sexually transmitted disease) to what we call the scary ones, those that involve needles. COVID-19 falls into that category. When we get one of those, it ramps up what we do on a daily basis. It really has taken everything to another level and impacted everyone in our department, every position. This is unprecedented in our response and what we’re doing.”
In 2017, an outbreak of Hepatitis A sent the health department into action.
“We were inundated for a week because it came on so quickly,” Tolman-Hill said. “We activated a phone bank and had to deal with restaurant exposures. There were 15,000 residents in Utah County that had been exposed.”
That gave Tolman-Hill and the health department a small glimpse of what COVID-19 has tasked from them.
When the outbreak first started, residents were directed to a 24-hour hotline, but that system was quickly overloaded. The health department set up a call center for COVID-19 questions that operates from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Tolman-Hill estimates the call center processes 25 to 100 calls every day.
“We get a variety of calls,” she said. “It can be questions about symptoms and whether to get tested. We get questions about public health orders that are in place. Someone may call after they saw a group of people at a park and are wondering whether they should report that to us. There is a broad spectrum of questions from the public. We get a lot of feedback from not just the community but other states as well.”
When a positive case of the virus is discovered, the health department immediately begins the follow-up work.
“It’s one of the most important things we do,” Tolman-Hill said. “Contact tracing is very time consuming. We have to interview all the people that person has associated with over a certain period of time. We have additional staff trained to do it.”
Tolman-Hill said Executive Director Ralph Clegg has been working non-stop handling conference calls and coordinating with local mayors to get feedback to find out ways the department can help. She also said the some of the epidemiologist staff are working 120 hours a week, which is not sustainable.
Tolman-Hill added that other city departments have pitched in to assist in the work. Since schools are closed, school nurses have been re-tasked to assist the health department as well.
The unusually high demand is taking its toll on the health department physically, mentally and emotionally, though those problems are being addressed to an extent.
“I’m pretty used to dealing with a lot of things and I have to be available 24-7,” she said. “I’ve been doing this for six straight weeks and working an insane amount of hours. I put it all together that this was bothering me and I had to talk to a couple of friends to work it out. Everyone needs a break. We’ve outlined my job so if I get sick we have backups in place for my position and other key roles.”
Tolman-Hill said the county has revised some of the human resource policies to allow more flexibility and the department heads have had conversations about how to relieve stress. Mental health providers are working to make online sessions available to employees. The state health department is also stepping in to help as much as possible.
“It’s been a really telling time for everyone to band together,” Tolman-Hill said. “This is what public health is all about. We’re just trying to prevent the spread of disease as much as possible and save as many lives as we can.”