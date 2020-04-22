About every two weeks during the COVID-19 crisis, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has issued new public health orders.
That’s when things get really busy for the Utah County Health Department.
Tyler Plew is bureau director for Environmental Health. His office is in charge of inspections for around 2,000 food establishments in Utah County.
“When new guidelines come out, we get 50 to 80 calls a day from restaurants wondering how it affects them,” Plew said. “There are some things left up to interpretation, so we are just trying to get the message out to the public. When we get the new public health orders there is a wave of activities and questions.”
During normal operations, Plew and his staff of 12 health inspectors have a goal of visiting each food establishment in Utah County at least twice a year. Each visit takes between 45 minutes to two hours depending on the size of the establishment.
“We are looking at the food process from start to finish,” Plew said. “When the food comes in and where it goes, how it’s cooked and how it reaches the customer.”
For the past two months, Plew said his office has changed its approach. They now only go into the restaurant if there has been a complaint.
“We have to practice social distancing,” he said. “We are usually following around a manager when we do the inspections, but we don’t go into the restaurants now. We are more concerned now about the restaurants having success at this time despite the limitations put upon them. We want to offer consultation and advice. We still visit each store to make sure they have received the new guidelines and try to offer solutions.”
Plew said his inspectors also pass along success stories so they can give that information to another restaurant that might be struggling with the same issue.
“We are just asking people to share what they are doing that’s working,” Plew said.
The health department doesn’t just inspect restaurants. Staff members also visit with schools, hotels, convenience stores, long-term care facilities, food trucks — anyone who prepares and offers food for public consumption.
The Environment Health office staff also has recently been trained in epidemiology to assist in contract tracing. When someone is diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, the health department is tasked with following up with whoever that person has interacted with over a period of time.
Since dining rooms have been closed, many restaurants have added curbside pickup, a drive-thru option and delivery.
“We’ve gotten a lot of questions from people,” Plew said. “Things like what might be the best way to distribute cups and other questions about what might be gray areas.”
Cameron Treu, owner of Bam Bam’s BBQ in Orem, had been contemplating a drive-thru window for several years. He actually finished the addition to the restaurant more than a year ago.
The closure of his dining room due to COVID-19 restrictions forced him to make the leap.
“I was just maybe a little scared opening up something new and different,” Treu said. “It’s really saved us. Something about having an actual drive-thru and not a makeshift one, I think people are maybe more comfortable with it. We’re lucky to have it.”
While business has dropped during the past two months, Treu has been able to keep his full-time employees busy with the drive-thru and an online pre-order system where food has been delivered to Utah Valley, Salt Lake and as far away as St. George.
Treu said he added a hand-washing station at his drive-thru to comply with the public health orders.
“We don’t have a speaker system,” he said. “I always liked face-to-face interaction with the customers. I didn’t want to lose that in the drive thru.”
Treu added that the health inspectors are helpful and have good suggestions for how to keep the food and the customers safe.
“Most of the time, it’s like they are on your team,” he said.
Summer will bring additional responsibilities where Plew and his staff will have to adapt to whatever comes next.
“We’ll see what summer brings,” Plew said. “Pools start to open up and there are city celebrations. We’re kind of in a holding pattern with what public health orders are in place. A big part of Utah summer is swimming and outdoor celebrations.”