When he smiled his eyes smiled, too. On Saturday, those eyes closed for the last time. Utah County‘s friend Steve Densley, the former president and CEO of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce, died Saturday of complications due to diabetes.
Densley, 74, was well-known throughout Utah County and the state as a friend, go-getter and a builder of business.
Densley was also known for his witty and personable columns that he wrote for 30 years for the Daily Herald.
Many people in the community have felt his influence and generosity.
Densley’s family members are grateful for the many friends and support system that have been with him through the tough times these past few years.
Densley’s funeral has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Aug. 7 at the Hillside chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1960 N. 1500 East, Oak Hills. A viewing will take place that morning from 9:30-10:30. An initial viewing will take place the night before, on Aug. 6, from 6-8 p.m. in the same location.
Look for the Daily Herald’s tribute to Densley and all of his accomplishments over the years, which will run prior to his funeral. As the staff of the Daily Herald, we salute Steve for his common sense and ability to write. He brought many readers to our paper, and for that we are forever grateful.