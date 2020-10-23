A West Valley City woman is behind bars after the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force assisted Utah Department of Corrections, Adult Probation and Parole on a home visit to her residence Thursday.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support, the arrest stemmed from the discovered of Suboxone strips hidden within three articles of mail sent to an inmate at the Utah County Jail on Oct. 22.
Upon discovering the contraband, detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force reviewed recorded phone calls between the inmate and the sender of the mail, who was identified as 52-year-old Nancy Marie Florez of West Valley City.
While reviewing the phone calls, authorities heard the inmate and Florez speak about the mail articles, at one point stating, “There are some implants in them,” according to arrest documents. Afterward, the inmate asked Florez if she used “cards,” which Florez allegedly responded with “yes.”
The mail items confiscated by police were greeting cards packaged in orange envelopes.
Flores was on felony probation at the time of the discovery and is being supervised by the Utah Department of Corrections, Adult Probation and Parole for smuggling prohibited items into a correctional facility. According to court documents, Florez had been charged with smuggling Xanax into the Cache County Jail and was convicted of the possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility on Aug. 28, 2018.
Detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force contacted Adult Probation and Parole agents and advised them of the evidence against Florez.
Detectives assisted agents on a home visit to Florez’ residence where Adult Probation and Parole agents entered the home and allegedly discovered drug paraphernalia in plain view when making contact with Florez.
The drug paraphernalia included a glass pipe with black residue consistent with burnt marijuana, according to the probable cause affidavit. Officers on scene also reported being “overwhelmed by the strong and distinct odor of freshly burned marijuana.”
As a condition of Florez’ probation, she is required to submit to searches of her person, property and anything in her control, including vehicles and electronics. Adult Probation and Parole agents asked detectives to review the contents of Florez’ cellphone while they conducted an administrative search of the residence and drafted a warrant.
Detectives allegedly discovered contents of the cellphone that illustrated marijuana and paraphernalia use, which were timestamped on Thursday. Detectives reported this to probation authorities, according to arrest documents.
Detectives from the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force then submitted a search warrant for approval based on the probable cause from the drug paraphernalia found in the residence and the evidence found on the phone.
After receiving approval from a judge, detectives conducted a search of the residence and reportedly discovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia, Suboxone strips and envelopes matching those sent to the county jail as well as a digital electronic scale and paper with handwriting that matched the writing on the envelopes sent to the jail.
After she was taken into custody and advised of her Miranda Rights, Florez allegedly told police she felt bad for the inmate, stating that he was sick from withdrawals. In an effort to help the inmate, Florez reportedly said she sent three greeting cards with Suboxone strips to the Utah County Jail.
According to the probable cause statement, Florez said the Suboxone strips belonged to the inmate, who was prescribed the strips by a physician. Florez allegedly told police she retrieved the strips from his room and concealed them in the envelope before sending them to the inmate, who she knew was residing in a secure correctional facility.
Flores was arrested under the suspicion of three second-degree felony counts of providing prohibited items to an offender in a correctional facility.