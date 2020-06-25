Due to high fire danger and several incidences of human-caused fires, Utah County officials announced restrictions on target shooting in western parts of the county near Utah Lake.
In Utah, closed fire season began on June 1 and will continue through the end of October. Since the beginning of June, however, fire officials have responded to hundreds of wildfires throughout the state. A vast majority, according to officials, have been human caused.
This active fire season is due to an abundance of dried-out vegetation brought on by a combination of last year’s wet winter and spring and this year’s dry weather conditions.
Additionally, the popularity of exploding targets has caused a sharp increase in the number of reported wildfires. On June 15, an exploding target was the cause of a small wildfire on Lake Mountain. That fire was one of five caused by exploding targets in a five-day period.
“Target shooting in general, and the exploding targets, has been a huge concern and a big issue,” said Kaitlyn Webb, a wildfire communications specialist with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, in a previous interview. “We’ve had an incredibly high number of those over even just the past week.”
According to the fire restriction order, the state forester and county sheriff met to determine what actions to take in order to prevent additional wildfires in the area.
These restrictions will effect the areas directly west of Utah Lake, including Lake Mountain, and on West Mountain above 4,500 feet of elevation. All unincorporated private and all state lands are included in the order.
The Soldier Pass Public Shooting Range on Lake Mountain will be exempt from these restrictions. The south lane is expected to open Saturday, while the rest of the range will remain closed.
The order prohibits three main activities, including the use of any steel core, jacketed or tipped ammunition of any caliber; the use of any tracer or incendiary ammunition of any caliber; and the possession or use of any kind of explosives, incendiary or chemical devices, or exploding targets.
Any violations of the order will also be considered a violation of state law and will be enforced by county law enforcement. Violators could be subject to up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
The order began after midnight on June 23 and will remain in effect for two weeks. After the 14 days, the order will be reviewed and either renewed or rescinded depending on fire danger, according to the document.