Authorities with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force take a Utah County couple into custody after her alleged involvement with a clandestine lab in Payson.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, detectives were attempting to locate 52-year-old Joby James Romano of Springville in conjunction with executing a search warrant. Officials arrived at a job site, made contact with Romano and took him into custody.
During the course of the interaction with authorities, police reportedly observed Romano had pin-point constricted pupils, a low raspy voice, and slow, slurred speech. Romano also had a dry mouth with white foam in the corners.
Officials asserted that the symptoms were consistent with heroin use.
Romano allowed authorities to take a blood and urine sample, and according to arrest documents, rapid triage of the urine showed a positive indication for amphetamines, opiates, methamphetamine and Oxycodone.
During a search of Romano’s person, police allegedly discovered a syringe, tooter, a small twist containing a black tar substance and other paraphernalia. In his wallet, authorities reportedly found a small bag containing a small amount of a brown powder substance, which was field tested and indicated positive for heroin, and Suboxone strips.
While booking Romano, officials served a search warrant on a storage unit in Payson after police established probable cause that the unit housed a clandestine laboratory used to manufacture methamphetamine.
The DEA Clandestine Lab Team assisted with the search due to the presence of chemicals, poisonous fumes and fire dangers. During the search, the lab team allegedly discovered a fully functional clandestine laboratory.
Authorities also allegedly discovered several prescription bottles with Romano’s name on the labels beside hand-written recipe books for manufacture.
According to the probable cause affidavit, agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration cleaned up the area and reported that chemicals discovered in the lab had tested positive for Ephedrine, which is a meth precursor.
Police found that the storage unit was rented under Romano’s name, who was on parole at the time the search warrant was executed.
A second search warrant was drafted and approved for Romano’s residence, where Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies allegedly discovered about 4.75 pounds of raw marijuana. In Romano’s vehicle, authorities also reportedly found about a pound of raw marijuana.
Further investigation yielded evidence that 38-year-old Natalie Painter of Nephi was also involved. On Monday, when police made contact with Painter, she allegedly said — under Miranda — that she purchased a lot of the items needed to operate the lab, including glass jars, beakers and chemicals.
Painter allegedly signed a consent waiver that would allow police to download the contents of her phone for further evidence of the operation of the lab, according to arrest documents. The results reportedly showed several pictures and screen shots of glass jars and beakers, which were for sale on the internet, as well as pictures of her holding brand cold medicine and Ephedrine.
Police booked Painter into the Utah County Jail under the suspicion of first-degree felony operation of a clandestine lab and second-degree felony possession of precursor with intent to engage in a clandestine lab.
Romano also was arrested under the suspicion of first-degree felony operation of a clandestine lab, second-degree felony possession of precursor with intent to engage in a clandestine lab, third-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, two potential counts of third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.