Suicide prevention is too important to let a pandemic get in the way. That is why this year’s Suicide Prevention Week continued, although a bit differently than usual.
Each year, the Utah chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention holds a variety of events to help raise awareness and to share the importance of suicide prevention efforts.
This year’s Suicide Prevention Week was held Sept. 6-12 and was a part of Suicide Prevention Month, which takes place every September. In Utah, many of the usual events were held virtually. These included a streaming mindfulness activity and a virtual candlelight vigil.
The annual Out of the Darkness Walk was still held on Sept. 12, but this year, it was an Out of the Darkness Experience. There weren’t large groups of people walking together. Rather, participants were invited to take a walk on a route of their choice at the time of their choosing.
They were encouraged to take photos to share on social media with hashtags #TogetherToFightSuicide, #OutOfTheDarkness and #AFSPUtah, helping to promote suicide prevention. Participants walked to raise awareness and also to raise donations for suicide prevention efforts.
According to Taryn Hiatt, AFSP Utah/Nevada area director, the Out of the Darkness Experience had over 1,000 registered attendees and raised more than $125,000 statewide. Folks walked in small teams across the state on Sept. 12 in honor of the loved ones they lost to suicide and their own personal struggles with mental health and suicide.
In Pleasant Grove, participants walked the Murdock Canal trail as part of the PG Cares team. PG Cares, a Communities that Care coalition, is an organization that helps to promote mental health in the community.
“Walk to share in our struggles and loss,” read a post on the PG Cares Facebook page on Sept. 7. “Walk to create awareness and end the stigma. Walk to give hope and save lives.”
Although Suicide Prevention Week is only held one week out of the year, the hope is that by shining a light on awareness during that week, prevention efforts will continue throughout the year.
“We are dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide all year long,” Hiatt said.
“Suicide prevention is a health issue and public health crisis that needs our focus all year round,” Hiatt said. “Despite the inability to gather in the large groups we historically do, now more than ever our communities need to connect and feel supported. The COVID Crisis has affected all of us and our mental health is more vital than ever.”
Hiatt said people can get involved by signing up to become advocates, lending a voice to necessary legislation that improves access to mental health care and improves the crisis system in Utah. Residents can visit http://afsp.org/advocacy for more information.
Those wanting to help can also take a course in suicide prevention to learn the skills that will allow them to be helpful to someone in crisis. More information is available at http://afsp.org/chapter/utah.
PG Cares also holds regular suicide prevention trainings, and more information can be found on the PG Cares Facebook page or @pgcares on Instagram.
“And most importantly, seek help when you are struggling,” Hiatt said. “Mental health is just as important as our physical health and we need to make it a priority.”
Anyone can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to get help and support.