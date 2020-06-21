Police departments in Utah County are being shown support from citizens during the past tumultuous couple of weeks, at a time when many in the United States are calling for police reform.
The support helps with the morale of officers who try to keep their communities safe, according to department leaders.
“The Lehi City Police Department thanks all those who have conveyed their appreciation for what we do through cards, food, gift cards, social media and every other way,” reads a post from the Lehi Police Department Facebook page, dated June 10. “We will continue to serve you to the best of our abilities.”
“Our community has showered us with love and support,” reads a post on Provo Police Department’s Facebook page, dated June 10. “Some surprises have been anonymous and others have expressed their appreciation directly to us.”
According to Pleasant Grove Police Chief Mike Roberts, many kindnesses have been shown to the officers and staff during the last two weeks. “Too many to mention actually,” he said.
One show of appreciation came from a family who brought a wooden thin blue line police flag to hang in the department’s lobby. Multiple families, youth groups, church groups and neighborhoods have taken flowers, doughnuts and candy. Local businesses have donated cookies and lunches.
“A youth group came and sang to the officers and brought us flowers,” Roberts said. “Someone also ‘heart attacked’ the front of our building. We have had a ton of positive support from the community and it is greatly appreciated. We truly are partners in a safe community.”
Roberts said that the outpouring of support has helped keep the morale high and the officers appreciative of the community they serve.
“It has been well-received,” he said.
American Fork’s police department was also “heart attacked” by a group of residents. Messages were written on the hearts, such as, "You are valued. We feel safe. We support you," according to Chief Darren Falslev.
“One of the biggest things that we have experienced is the support of the citizens we encounter every day who take the time to express their support and gratitude,” Falslev said. “There have been many who have stated that they know our officers are doing their best to keep them safe and they are thankful for what the officers do for the community.
“There have been drawings from very young children who show hand-drawn figures of the kids standing next to an officer in support of each other. We have also received letters and cards from teenagers and adults who have expressed their sadness at the way that the officers are being depicted in the media,” Falslev said. “They have all stated that they are saddened that the actions of a few bad officers are being used to characterize the 99 percent of officers who risk their lives and work hard every day to serve the people in their community and strive to do what is honorable each day and with every encounter.”
Falslev said that it is the actions of local businesses and community members that help remind officers why they entered this profession and why they will still come to work each day and work hard to provide the best quality of life possible for everyone in the community.
Support is coming from within departments as well. Last week, Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith sent a letter of appreciation to members of the staff.
“You have nothing to be ashamed of for serving your community in this noble profession. Keep your head held high and continue to serve with honor. We cannot let our democracy, our republic, crumble. Remember how it feels to be judged for the actions of a few bad cops. Don’t return that upon our community. Remember that even when someone breaks the law, they are a person. They have a life, a story and loved ones,” it read, in part.