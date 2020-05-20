Since the beginning of the pandemic in mid- to late March, Utah County law enforcement authorities and first responders have received an increase in calls pertaining to mental health and wellness checks.
The three most common categories of mental wellness calls that law enforcement officers receive are suicide attempts, suicide threats and deaths by suicide, Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.
From Feb. 1 to May 20, the number of suicide-related calls Utah County law enforcement responded to was 62. During the same time period in 2019, there were 46 calls of the same nature, a 34% increase in calls from year to year.
“We expect to have some variation from month-to-month or year-to-year, but that seems like that would be a little unusual to have a 34% increase,” Cannon said. “Without being able to do a scientific study on why there is an increase, it’s not unlikely that at least part of that increase from last year to this year may be due to the ongoing pandemic.”
This increase, Cannon said, could be attributed to anxiety surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, stress related to potential unemployment, or circumstances from people being isolated in their homes.
Specifically, extreme financial stress and constant fear of contracting COVID-19 can greatly impact mental health, said Kim Meyers, assistant director for the Utah Department of Human Services’ Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health.
Meyers' department also has seen an increase in reports of extreme stress, anxiety and fear since the beginning of the pandemic. Likewise, people with existing mental health or substance abuse disorders have seen an increase in maladaptive behaviors from increased stress or losing access to vital treatments, like cognitive behavioral therapy.
“It’s really critical if people have lost access to treatment to reach out to find new ways to engage in services so that people can get the support they need and deserve,” Meyers said.
Each person is experiencing the pandemic differently, she said. Students with social anxiety, for example, might be flourishing with the help of remote learning, while a single mother who has just lost her job might be buckling under the stress, she said.
“These are not typical times for most people,” Meyers said. “While we’re practicing our social distancing, it’s critical to stay connected, reach out to people and notice the changes in people around us.”
Law enforcement officials see similar spikes in suicide attempts, threats and deaths during widely celebrated holidays, including Christmas, Cannon said. First responders also see increases in the instances of burglaries, thefts and domestic violence.
“That’s a high stress time, as well,” he said.
Due to increased social distancing and limiting public outings, people may be more apt to missing key signs that friends or family are experiencing anxiety or depression. It is important, now more than ever, Meyers said, for people to be proactive about checking in with people.
When talking with loved ones, noticing changes in behavior or frequently hearing people talk or write about hurting themselves or others are significant signs that an individual could be nearing the point of crisis, she said.
To prepare for suicide-related calls, some police officers undergo Crisis Intervention Team certification, which teaches law enforcement officers, mental health providers and community leaders how to successfully de-escalate mental health crisis situations.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, law enforcement departments that have attended CIT programs see an up to 80% reduction in officer injuries while responding to suicide-related calls as well as a decrease in arrests of people with mental illness and a reduction in repeat calls.
Additionally, Utah County officers and deputies are required to attend an annual, eight-hour training where a large portion of the day is spent discussing mental health crises, de-escalation, and long-term and immediate resources, Cannon said. Officers also are depending more on their victims’ advocates to aid in circumstances.
“We make sure that our deputies are clear on what we’re required to do to ensure that if we’re able to intervene, what we need to do to make sure that this person is not successful in what they’re trying to do,” Cannon said.
When police are called to a mental health crisis, there are a number of avenues for the officers or deputies on scene to take.
If responding law enforcement believes they are in safe hands, the individual involved could be turned over to family members for support and observation, Cannon said.
In doing so, authorities must also be sure that individuals will see improvement in their mental health and that being returned to their family will not be a detriment to their mental health.
However, if the individuals are a danger to themselves or others, they can be placed in a psychiatric unit, even against their will.
“We train our people to err on the side of caution,” Cannon said. “You want to be as careful as you possibly can.”
There are only a handful of groups that can commit individuals to a psychiatric unit or facility against their will if they have not committed a crime, he said, including crisis workers, medical professionals and law enforcement.
Individuals experiencing a mental health crisis are urged to reach out to the free Utah Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255. More resources can be found online at http://dsamh.utah.gov.