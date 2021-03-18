On Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m., there was a traffic collision near the Taco Bell at 433 North and 900 East in Provo in which a 22-year-old BYU student was killed. The driver of the other car involved was a Utah County Sheriff's Office Deputy who was driving his personal vehicle, according to a tweet from UCSO PIO Sergeant Spencer Cannon.
The deputy involved was reportedly heading to the standoff that was going on in Pleasant Grove, where the SWAT team was involved.
Cannon confirmed over text that more information will be released as the investigation into the crash continues.
The Pleasant Grove standoff lasted six hours, and involved a man who reportedly fired a rifle in the air, pointed it at bystanders, and then barricaded himself in his home. During this standoff the suspect also exited the residence to shoot at officers nearby.
As for the crash in Provo, the car being driven by 22-year-old BYU student Joseph Spencer was exiting the parking lot of the Taco Bell when his car was struck by the black truck on the driver’s side. Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Provo Police Department PIO Sergeant Nisha King.
The UCSO deputy involved in the crash was transported to the hospital following the crash.
King said that there was some rain in Provo around the same time as the accident, adding that the impacted visibility may have led to the crash.
The accident is still under investigation by the Provo Police Department Traffic Accident Investigation team, but a tweet from Cannon indicated that the Provo Police Department is now also working with the Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident Team since a deputy was involved.