After several citizen inquiries, the Utah County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Ogden Police Department, released a statement Monday outlining lawful protest practices as well as illustrating "unacceptable activities" that occurred at previous protests.
In a press release published by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Sheriff Mike Smith expressed his and his agency’s concern about the behaviors exhibited by demonstrators during protests throughout Utah County.
While the Utah County Sheriff’s Office supports the right for residents to peaceably assemble, the press release said the agency wants to outline what their Constitutional right to assembly ensures and what it doesn’t. Specifically, the press release stressed to peaceably assemble means to gather as a group without violating any laws or the Constitutional rights of others.
Hand-held signs, placards, megaphones and noisemakers are allowed unless they violate noise ordinances, and the time of the gatherings is not a factor unless it violates a city ordinance.
“We welcome our community members to gather lawfully in the interest of political and social discourse,” according to the press release. “When you gather in accordance with the law, we will protect and facilitate your right to do so.”
The press release specifically cites standing in the roadway, obstructing vehicle or pedestrian traffic, and damaging property as unlawful activities during a protest.
Additionally, threatening violence against people and property, assaulting people, making excessive noise and trespassing are other examples of violations of the law.
Pedestrians in the roadway, according to police, do not have the right of way unless they are lawfully in the roadway. This would include being in a crosswalk and crossing the roadways in accordance with traffic control devices.
If a pedestrian is in the roadway outside of these parameters, it is considered jaywalking and drivers have the right of way.
“There is no legally authorized method of obstructing traffic or stopping the flow of traffic,” according to the press release. “Blocking a vehicle from free and lawful movement may, in some cases, constitute unlawful detention of the vehicle’s occupants. In the cases where any of these violations happens, the pedestrians will be the ones held accountable for the violations of the law.”
Since the protest on June 29, four people have been arrested and charged in connection with unlawful activity, including 29-year-old Bradley Glenn Walters of Ogden, 33-year-old Jesse Keller Taggart of Salt Lake City, 25-year-old John Earle Sullivan of Sandy and 24-year-old Jacob Sala Siolo. All four of the individuals are believed to have been protesters.
The protest included 80-100 demonstrators blocking traffic as they occupied the intersection of University Avenue and Center Street. As drivers attempted to make their way through protesters, according to a statement by the Provo City Police Department, two men — Taggart and Walters — allegedly brandished handguns.
Taggart was allegedly seen shooting into one of the vehicles, and the bullet struck the driver, who was making his way through the line of protesters to Home Depot.
Sullivan, who helped organize the protest, has also been arrested and charged.
Smith recognizes that he cannot address every activity that may arise throughout the course of continued protests and how to respond to it, Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon said in a statement.
However, the statement is meant to answer questions and concerns that have been brought to his attention from what has been seen of other protests thus far.