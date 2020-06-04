Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith released a statement Thursday afternoon outlining how county law enforcement is reforming policies and procedures while civil unrest continues nationwide.
Protests in all 50 states, and in several countries around the world, began after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd on May 25.
Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, arrested Floyd under the suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill. During the arrest, Chauvin allegedly knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, killing him.
Video of the incident exploded on social media as residents called for the arrest of Chauvin, as well as justice for a number of other victims of police brutality.
Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder on May 29 after national protests, riots and instances of looting.
Now, the three other officers — 37-year-old Thomas Lane, 26-year-old J. Alexander Kueng and 34-year-old Tou Thao — who were present during Floyd’s death are facing charges as well.
Since the charges were filed, Minnesota’s Attorney General Keith Ellison has amended the charges to reflect a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter. The three other officers are facing charges for aiding and abetting.
Protests have reached several Utah cities, including Provo, Salt Lake City and Ogden with daily demonstrations still ongoing.
Demonstrations in Salt Lake City turned violent Saturday, sparking city and state officials to deploy Utah National Guardsmen, and to hand down a week-long curfew.
Officials were commanded to enforce the 8 p.m. curfew after demonstrators flipped and burned a Salt Lake City Police Department vehicle and assaulted an officer.
A counter protester, 67-year-old Brandon McCormick of Taylorsville, was also assaulted after he allegedly fired a bow and arrow into the crowd of demonstrators. Protesters also flipped and burned his vehicle. The Salt Lake City Police Department announced Thursday the man’s arrest is expected after video of the incident went viral.
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has since retracted the curfew after several additional peaceful protests were organized throughout the week.
To address the national conversation, Smith released a statement early Thursday morning answering the most-asked questions the Utah County Sheriff’s Office has received since the beginning of protests around the world.
“Our goal or our mission is to work hand-in-hand with our community to provide public safety as well as to protect and preserve the Constitutional rights of all who reside in or visit our beautiful county,” he said in the statement.
Smith also outlined five points of contention to illustrate how his office is not only adapting to meet standards but also how the deputies have been proactive in their duties to serve and protect all Utah County residents.
In April, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office adopted a policy and procedures manual that took about a year to prepare, Smith said. The policy allows Utah County Sheriff’s Office administrators to work with a company to prepare policies that reflect the best procedures and standards from across the nation, giving clear direction to deputies.
Additionally, the sheriff’s office has voluntarily elected to evaluate its use of force standards and follow through with findings to adapt training and policy.
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has done this for quite some time, developing a Use of Force Review Board to evaluate incidents resulting in serious injury or death, or that involve the use of a firearm. Smith, in his capacity as sheriff, can also request an instance of force be reviewed by the board.
After reviewing each case, the board makes recommendations that determine if the deputy’s actions align with already-existing policy and procedure.
If the board finds that the actions were outside the office’s policy, an internal affairs investigation or criminal investigation can be ordered. Discipline, termination and training can also be required in these instances.
“I would love to be able to tell you we will never have issues of officer misconduct, but I can’t make that promise,” he said. “What I can promise is we will continue to hold our employees accountable for misconduct.”
To limit instances where use of force is necessary, Utah County Sheriff’s deputies also undergo training that provides professional development officials can use in the office and in the field.
Specifically, Smith said, authorities are trained in Crisis Intervention Training, which focuses largely on de-escalation skills.
Additionally, he said the training officials participate in, as well as the department’s policies and procedures, directly prohibit “oppressing or providing favoritism to any person” based on race, sex, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, physical or mental disability, and more.
While the Utah County Sheriff’s Office does not currently employ the use of body cameras, he said he has been working to fix that.
When Smith served as the Pleasant Grove Police Chief, he worked with city officials to secure funding that helped the department obtain body cameras.
Since he began fulfilling the role of sheriff, Smith has also been submitting budget requests for body cameras each cycle and said he will continue to do so.
“I have always been a supporter of cameras, in-car as well as body cameras,” Smith said. “I will continue to work toward securing funds to deploy body cameras as a method to improve transparency to the community.”
In the statement, Smith also highlighted the already-existing community outreach programs run through the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
From school safety and Teachers Academy to Rape Aggression Defense and firearms, bike, internet and neighborhood safety programs, Smith said the department is trying to “foster opportunities of trust, understanding, transparency and a true team approach” between law enforcement and county residents.
“As your sheriff, it is my commitment to you that we will continue to work towards providing public safety in a fair and ethical manner for all people,” Smith said. “We will continue to seek out training, equipment, community programs, and policies and procedures that promote transparency, safety, and fairness for all.”
Smith said he encourages anyone wanting to make a difference, enact change or keep their community safe to get involved and welcomes residents to submit constructive thoughts on how the department can improve.