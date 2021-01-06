As violent protesters were smashing windows, breaking into the U.S. Capitol and even entering the Senate chambers, people at the Utah State Capitol gathered peacefully to air concerns over voter fraud, COVID-19 and more.
Here's what happened throughout the day with a focus on Utah's elected officials and their responses to the events in Washington D.C. and Salt Lake City.
Washington D.C.
As Utahns were gathering at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters in Washington, D.C. stormed the U.S. Capitol.
The protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and pushed past officers holding shields, The Associated Press reported, and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.
The D.C. National Guard was deployed on Wednesday afternoon. One woman was shot in the Capitol and later died, according to The Washington Post.
In a video posted from inside his Capitol office, U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, said “those of us that are in the Capitol and in our offices are feeling safe and secure, even though there's quite a bit of turmoil on the outside” and called the situation “totally inappropriate.”
“It’s not who we are. We’re better than this,” said Curits. “And please let’s use all of our influence to tone this down and get back to reasonable debate. And I think we can then move forward as we need to do as a country.”
Utah Republican Rep. Burgess Owens said that he and his team were safe but that he was “deeply saddened by what is happening right now.”
“Americans are better than this,” Owens wrote on Twitter. “Senseless violence is NEVER okay. We have to do better.”
“Protesters who are breaking windows, threatening violence, and accosting police are behaving inexcusably,” wrote Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah. “It is un-American. This must stop now!”
Owens and Stewart are among the Republicans in Congress that opposed ratifying the Electoral College vote and contend without evidence that Trump won the presidential election.
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, called the violence at the Capitol “completely unacceptable” and said it “is time for the protesters to disperse,” while Republican Utah Rep. Blake Moore said the protest “saddens & troubles me greatly.”
In a written statement, former Sen. Orin Hatch, R-Utah, wrote that “without any pause, caveat, or equivocation, I condemn the riots taking place at the US Capitol.”
“The Capitol symbolizes the beating heart of American democracy,” Hatch wrote. “It’s where we convene in the spirit of civility and compromise to hash out our greatest differences and move legislation forward. The lawless incursion on our Capitol is both a physical and spiritual attack on an institution I love — an institution I spent more than four decades protecting.”
In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, Trump told the protesters that he understood they were hurting because “we had an election that was stolen from us,” adding that “it was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side.”
“But you have to go home now,” the president said. “We have to have peace. We have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anyone hurt.”
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, called what happened at the Capitol “an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States.”
“Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election will forever be seen as complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy,” Romney said in a written statement. “They will be remembered for their role in this shameful episode in American history. That will be their legacy.”
Utah State Capitol
Protesters began gathering at the Utah State Capitol building on Wednesday morning holding signs about alleged voter fraud, the COVID-19 pandemic and other Republican representatives who "turned their backs on Donald Trump."
The scene on Wednesday afternoon included many armed protesters and even some, "patrolling," around the Capitol as the gathering went on. When asked if they were security guards, one responded, "We are kind of like security."
Throughout the gathering, many people walked onto the steps of the Capitol to address the crowd.
One of them talked about people viewing him as a conspiracy theorist, adding that, "the only conspiracy is what mainstream media is telling you."
Another addressed the Republican senators who did not support President Trump and his claims of voter fraud, calling Mike Pence a "traitor."
At the end of the speech, the person speaking about potential election fraud, added that "we are now officially a communist country."
During the protest, Utah House Republicans were meeting at the University of Utah, according to Utah Republican Representative Cory Maloy from Lehi.
"I support the rights of the people to peacefully gather, address grievances and protest," Maloy said in a text about the protests in Salt Lake City and the nation's Capitol. "It’s the American way. I disapprove of violence, vandalism and mayhem in any form in our towns and cities, including at our state and national Capitols. I am dismayed at what we have witnessed and endured today, and last spring and summer. Please, exercise and promote peace and order."
Many reports came out that the Capitol was evacuated out of precaution on Wednesday but a tweet from the Utah Highway Patrol confirmed on Twitter that there was a mandatory evacuation.
However, employees were offered an early work release at 2 p.m. and many took advantage of that, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
“I encourage people to exercise that right to peaceably assemble, peaceably come together to make your voice heard, but we must condemn in the strongest of terms, violence, personal attacks, the non-peaceful use of people’s voice," Cox said. "Fortunately the protesters here in the state of Utah have been mostly peaceful."
He went on to encourage those considering joining the protest to do so, but do so, "the right way."
This included avoiding violence or property destruction and gathering in a respectful manner.
“I want to thank our first responders, Highway Patrol, Salt Lake City Police Department and other public service officials who are protecting the state’s Capitol and making sure that everyone is safe at these rallies and these protests," Cox said. "My fellow Utahns, it is not enough now to be silent, it’s not enough to just not participate in the evil we have seen today. I’m calling on all of you to speak out, speak up to let your family, to let your friends, to let your neighbors know that this is unacceptable. We are better than this in Utah, we are better than this in America."
Protests throughout the day were mostly peaceful except for a photojournalist being pepper sprayed by a demonstrator and some confrontations between counter protesters and members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group, in attendance.