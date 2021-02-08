Dentists in Utah are fearing a spike in dental problems for Utahns once the COVID-19 begins to slow and the vaccine is distributed further, according to a study by NextSmileDental.com.
Seventy-three percent of adults said they are willing to skip routine dental check-ups if it means reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19. Of that, 20% said they would delay treatment for more serious issues if it was not causing pain.
Amongst Utahns, 60% have been delaying those dental check-ups, according to the study. Three in 5 parents also reported that their children are eating more sugary items since the start of the pandemic, sparking more concern about dental issue in children after the pandemic.
These statistics come as people continue to remain at home in an attempt to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
“This may mean than once the coronavirus curve has — hopefully — stabilized due to the effects of the vaccine, and it is safer to be in public, dentists will face an overwhelming influx of patients due to the number of people who have delayed their check-ups,” the study read.
Kathryn O’Brien, editor of NextSmileDental.com, expressed her concern about children, in particular. Children, she said, are at a higher risk of dental complications in comparison to adults because their tooth enamel is thinner.
While these findings are concerning for dentists, 22% of parents reported conducting research of their own, learning how to check their children’s teeth, showing that some parents are recognizing the importance of dental hygiene.
“With social distancing still a big part of our lives right now, prioritizing our exposure to public spaces is still a consideration for many of us,” O’Brien said in a release. “However, if you are experiencing debilitating discomfort or inability to function as a result of tooth or mouth pain, it is a good idea to contact your local dentist in order to find out what treatment options are available during this time.”
“Many practices have strict COVID measures in place and may be able to assist if you are comfortable and willing,” he continued. “As much as it is important to stay in, it is crucial not to ignore signs your body is giving you if it is in pain — this includes your dental health.”