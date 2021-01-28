A report from the Utah State Department of Health released on Thursday, almost a year since the COVID-19 pandemic made its way into Utah, showed there has been no increase in suicides or drug overdoses during that time.
“There has certainly been this narrative out there that we have seen increases in suicides or overdose deaths," Gov. Spencer Cox said during a press conference on Thursday. "The good news is that that is not true, we have not seen increases in suicides or overdose deaths during the pandemic and during the past year. In fact, we have seen slight decreases in suicides over the past three years. I think we are one of the only states, if not the only state where that has happened. At the same time we have seen a significant increase in our population and so that combination is statistically significant to have fewer suicides and significant population growth.”
Cox talked about the study during his COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, continuing to point out the resiliency of Utahns, which he said is shown through the study.
He added that people are reaching out to their neighbors, friends and even strangers to find ways to connect with people to help others during the difficult time.
“The pandemic has impacted Utahns in significant ways, yet this report shows Utahns are resilient,” Cox said in a release. “Despite these difficult times, there is hope. We are not powerless to the difficult circumstances around us. I encourage all Utahns to continue to lift each other up and provide the support we all need during these challenging times.”
The key findings from the study included reports of suicide ideation and attempt remaining stable prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of drug overdoses reported to emergency departments remained stable through the first 50 weeks of 2020 and more.
Some takeaways from the study were that the typical response to multiple stressors and crises is resilience and recovery, receiving care in a timely manner is critical and providers are meeting with patients virtually while facilities are taking precautions to make sure professional help is safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This data suggests that interventions and treatment during the pandemic have remained as effective as in previous years, even in the face of a sudden shift to primarily telehealth and services,” said Kimberly Myers, assistant director of the Utah Department of Human Services Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, in a release. “If you are struggling, get help. It’s safe to go to your doctor, urgent care, primary care provider, pharmacist and therapist. Nearly every healthcare provider has the ability to meet with patients virtually.”
While this study may be a good sign for the state, Cox made sure to mention there are still many in the state who have died by suicide or overdose because of the pressures economically or health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This study does not lessen those tragedies, according to Cox, and it also does not mean the state is going to let up on work toward suicide and opioid prevention.
Cox continued, saying the numbers in Utah are still too high and although they are trending in the right direction, showing the efforts from the state are working, there is still more to be done.
If you or someone you know needs help, the state's suicide hotline is (800) 273-8255,k and Cox encouraged people to use the resources available, including the Healthy Together app.