Of the 4,740 children admitted to Utah Foster Care last year, most will return to live with their birth parents or another relative, according to the Utah Division of Child and Family Services.
Those unable to return home are adopted, including the 600 kids adopted in Utah families during the past year.
But even though teenagers make up about half of all kids in foster care, only 14% of them are adopted.
To help more teenagers find adoptive families, the Utah Adoption Exchange created the Heart Gallery, a traveling exhibit showcasing teenagers in foster care.
At the 15th annual event this year, James Mears spoke about spending time with at least 16 different foster homes before he was 12 years old.
“I don’t remember any homes really doing a Christmas. I didn’t really have a Christmas at all,” he said.
He recalled one family who allowed him to open Christmas presents donated from a local community agency, but the presents were taken away until James Mears showed more gratitude and earned each gift one at a time.
The 15-year-old spent more than six years in foster care before he was adopted three years ago by Reid and Jenny Mears, of Murray.
“He didn’t have pleasant Thanksgiving or Christmas,” Reid Mears said. “He literally ran and jumped into our arms the first time we saw him.”
James Mears recalled being destructive and troublesome with different families until the day he realized his behaviors were not going to help him find a home.
“I was tired of being destructive,” he explained. “It just got me in more trouble.”
The Utah Heart Gallery is currently held at the Health and Human Services Building in Salt Lake City until Jan. 6 when the traveling exhibit will move to the SCERA Theater in Orem.
The exhibit displays portraits of foster care teenagers taken by professional photographers, along with hobbies and interests of each teenager.
“You see what James has gone through, where he’s been and where he is now, and you just want every single kid to have that opportunity,” Reid Mears said. “There are kids out there who just need an opportunity to be loved.”