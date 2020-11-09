In a press conference on Monday, the Utah Hospital Association announced its support for Governor Gary Herbert’s state of emergency declaration as well as the statewide mask mandate it includes.
This comes after the association’s president and CEO, Greg Bell, said that hospitals across the state would prepare to start rationing care due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing hospitalizations.
Bell started the press conference with the state’s COVID-19 case numbers for Sunday. There were 2,247 new cases, 9,106 people tested, 78 new hospitalizations, three new ICU admits and two new deaths. The seven-day rolling average currently stands at 2,437 cases.
“Regrettably, the positivity rate has ballooned now to over 21% of all cases tested,” Bell said. “The velocity of the spread has increased remarkably and it must be checked because we simply can’t sustain the infection rate without severe consequences to the health and healthcare of the citizens of the state of Utah.”
All of the healthcare officials on the press conference expressed their support of the governor’s announcement on Sunday.
The state of emergency is meant to address hospital overcrowding and protect ICU capacities.
It includes a statewide mask mandate, no casual social gatherings with people outside of your home for two weeks, the suspension of school extracurricular activities and the testing of college students.
“At Intermountain we are also very pleased with the announcement from the governor,” said Mark Briesacher, chief physician executive at Intermountain Healthcare. “I think it does a really great job of finding that middle ground between keeping the community healthy, keeping healthcare workers healthy and keeping our businesses and our economy healthy. It does require the commitment of each of us to take these two-plus weeks before Thanksgiving and all see if we can break the transmission of this virus.”
The most impactful component, according to the chief medical officer of MountainStar Healthcare, is the mask mandate. he added that it will reduce patients, the number of patients needing to be admitted and the amount of deaths due to COVID-19.
The hope is that businesses and the communities in the state will follow along with the guidelines to help get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Science shows us that these measures will work,” said Arlen Jarrett, chief medical officer of Steward Healthcare. “Our experience over the past two months, unfortunately shows us what happens without these measures. If we don’t all do our part in Governor Herbert’s plan, I have concerns that we will see more suffering, even more death from this disease.”
As for the healthcare workers themselves, they are dealing with fatigue right now.
Not only are they having to deal with COVID-19 in the workplace, but they are also dealing with it outside of work. Due to community spread, it is also becoming harder to schedule staff due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Workers are working extra shifts, longer shifts and sometimes working in areas they have never worked before. University of Utah Health’s Chief Nursing Officer Tracey Nixon plead to the community with hopes that people would follow the governor’s guidelines.
“Our nurses, all of our healthcare workers, are exhausted both physically and emotionally,” Nixon said. “They have been caring for our COVID-19 patients since the spring. This is definitely a marathon, not a sprint, but this current rate and the current hospitalizations we are seeing are unsustainable for our healthcare systems across the state.”
On the topic of sustainability, University of Utah Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Tom Miller, doubled down on Nixon’s statement.
He added that the University of Utah Health’s hospitals are currently holding non time-sensitive surgeries as COVID-19 numbers require.
“If we have a number of COVID admissions filling our ICU beds or our acute care beds, we are cutting back by degree on the number of non-critical surgeries,” Miller said. “So far we have been able to keep up with critical surgeries but if the numbers keep climbing then we’re going to have to cut back on some of those surgeries to take care of the most critically ill.”
Briesacher added that during a conversation with one of Intermountain’s trauma surgeons on Monday, he confirmed that the hospital is leaving some beds open in the event of a major trauma.
To do so, like many other hospitals in the state, Intermountain has opened up extra ICU space to make room available.
The hope is that by following the guidelines set out in the state of emergency and limiting social gatherings for two weeks, the state will be able to see a drop in case numbers and an ease of pressure on the healthcare system.
“If we can limit our up close and contact exposures to those individuals who are in that household bubble and do that for the next two to three weeks, we should see a significant reset of cases because that is where we are spreading it,” Jarrett said.