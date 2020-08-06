The Utah Lake Commission is considering installing video cameras at the five marinas at Utah Lake to provide boaters, anglers and other recreators live video feeds in order to improve safety and track visitation at the popular Utah County water body.
The lake commission proposed the live video project during Wednesday’s Utah County Commission work session, noting that the idea “originated from feedback from lake users.”
“The initial idea was suggested from an avid Utah Lake boater who had used similar video feeds elsewhere (Jordanelle Reservoir, for example) and wanted something similar at Utah Lake,” the Utah Lake Commission wrote in a proposal. “We’ve also based this idea from many requests our agency receives on the status of the lake and its marinas.”
Setting up live video feeds would help visitors know whether a toxic algal bloom was present at a certain marina or what the weather conditions were like on the lake at any given time, according to the lake commission. It also would help the marinas document accidents or vandalism and track visitation.
“The additional benefit is we would plan to have marina traffic counters at each of the locations,” said Eric Ellis, executive director of the Utah Lake Commission, “so that we would get a much better idea of visitation on the lake, at least through our public marinas.”
Three cameras would be installed at the five marinas, Ellis told the county commission, in order to provide live-streamed video of the parking lot, boat ramp and lake.
“It would be similar to what you see on the UDOT (Utah Department of Transportation) traffic cameras,” said Utah County Public Works Director Richard Nielson.
The project is expected to cost between $6,000 and $12,000 and would be paid for by a state Boating Access Grant, according to Ellis.
Each of the public access points — Lindon Marina, American Fork Boat Harbor, Lincoln Beach, Pelican Bay Marina and Utah Lake State Park — would be responsible for maintaining the video equipment, paying for power costs and providing public access to the video streams. Lincoln Beach is the only marina managed by Utah County.
The Utah Lake Commission surveyed 624 residents through three social media channels — Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — over a seven-day period and asked whether they would want access to live video feeds at Utah Lake, and why.
Nine of every 10 of those who took the survey, which has a 3.92% margin of error, said they wanted live video of the lake.
Of the more than 600 survey respondents, 44.4% said they wanted live video feeds in order to observe the weather conditions of the lake, while 38% said they wanted to know whether a particular marina was busy or not. About 13% said they thought “it’s a good idea” and 4% said they wanted to be able to observe the fishing conditions.
“The residents who use Utah Lake want access to live video feeds at Utah Lake,” the lake commission wrote in a summary of the survey, which was presented to the county commission on Wednesday. “Their reasons why shed light on the value of offering the live video feeds as a public service, a safety precaution and a great way to promote visitation at Utah Lake.”
Commissioners Tanner Ainge, Bill Lee and Nathan Ivie all said they supported the proposal and would place it on the agenda of a future meeting.