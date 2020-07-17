The Utah Lake Commission announced Friday that it will host a “county wide digital scavenger hunt” in lieu of the annual Utah Lake Festival and invited Utah County households to participate in the two-week event.
The Utah Lake Scavenger Hunt will begin on July 22 and go through Aug. 5, the Utah Lake Commission said in a press release.
“The objectives of the scavenger hunt are to promote visitation and utilization of the lake’s access points and amenities to provide residents with a chance to learn more about Utah Lake in a fun, COVID-19 appropriate format,” the press release said.
Missions for the countywide scavenger hunt will include “answering trivia questions about the lake, watching educational videos and capturing photos or videos of teams participating in various recreation activities,” as well as missions that require teams to find “hidden caches” placed at public access points around the lake.
“Visitation is up this year at Utah Lake, compared to recent years on the lake,” Utah Lake Commission Executive Director Eric Ellis said in the press release. “This scavenger hunt is a fun way to learn something new about the lake, try out some new recreation activities and see what Utah Lake has to offer.”
The scavenger hunt will be hosted on GooseChase, a mobile application available for download on Apple iOs and Google Android devices. Each team, which is limited to friend groups of 10 or less, or one team per household, will automatically be awarded points when they complete missions on their devices.
Prizes for winning teams will be announced daily and the Utah Lake Commission will announce grand prize winners on its Facebook and Instagram pages on Aug. 6.
In a blog post about the scavenger hunt, Sam Braegger, outreach coordinator for the Utah Lake Commission, noted that while most missions have no cost, “others may require entrance fees and/or minimal rental fees” and that “participation in this hunt does not waive the need to pay those costs.”
Braegger also warned that residents should be aware of “isolated algae blooms” that may be present on Utah Lake.
The Utah County Health Department issued a warning advisory for the American Fork and Lindon marinas on July 6 after test results of toxic algal blooms in the open water between the marinas showed toxin levels that pose a health risk to humans and animals.
“‘Know before you go’ about algae blooms and how to spot them,” Braegger wrote in the blog post. “Watch for signs of blooms and avoid them.”
In order to stay safe from toxic algal blooms, the Utah Department of Water Quality (DWQ) advises that boaters, anglers and other recreators avoid scummy water, shower after swimming in recreational water and never drink recreational water.
Braegger also encouraged participants to “check the weather, wear a life jacket and otherwise follow water safety recommendations while on the water participating in this scavenger hunt.”
Braegger noted that the scavenger hunt is being held “in lieu of our (Utah Lake Commission) annual Utah Lake Festival as a way to promote visitation and education about Utah Lake while maintaining good social distancing practices.”
The Utah Lake Scavenger Hunt is co-sponsored by the June Sucker Recovery Implementation Program.
To sign up or learn more about the scavenger hunt, visit http://utahlakecommisison.org/utah-lake-scavenger-hunt or contact the Utah Lake Commission at 801-851-2900.