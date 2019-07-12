State agencies discuss work being done on algal blooms
Teams from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality observed a large algal bloom Friday extending from Pelican Point to Provo Bay in Utah Lake.

According to information from the DEQ, warning signs will be posted at Lincoln Beach, Sandy Beach, Pelican Point, Lindon Harbor, American Fork Harbor, Saratoga Springs Marina and Saratoga Springs HOA.

Because of the size and toxicity of the bloom, all of Utah Lake is under a warning.

Warnings for Utah Lake were just lifted on Tuesday after testing showed toxin levels in Provo Bay to be safe.

Algal blooms can cause gastrointestinal distress, headaches and rashes. Toxins found in blooms can be fatal for livestocks and pets. When visiting Utah Lake, please adhere to all posted warnings.

People are encouraged not to swim, water ski, ingest water or let animals ingest water during warnings. 

