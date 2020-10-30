On Thursday the Utah Medical Association sent out a press release condemning protests at Dr. Angela Dunn's house in Salt Lake City.
Protesters gathered at the doctor's home in the morning and at night on Thursday while another group of protesters gathered Thursday night outside the Springville home of Dr. Joseph Miner, the executive director of the Utah Health Department.
"Harassing a public health official, in this case the respected Dr. Angela Dunn, will in no way change the minds of anyone who respects real science, reason and even common sense when it comes to the proven methods of fighting a pandemic virus that has killed more than a million across the globe and nearly 600 here in Utah," the Utah Medical Association statement read.
The statement mentioned respecting the rights of anyone to disagree but condemned the personal harassment of any medical professional.
During the governor's press conference, he also condemned the protests, adding that the gatherings are not making things better or being productive.
He later called for the protests to be canceled in a statement.
“No civil servant should have to come home to protests," Herbert said in the statement. "I’m deeply disturbed that this has been Dr. Dunn’s reality this week. These protests are disgraceful and the organizers behind them should cancel all planned protests immediately. It’s one thing to protest an elected official like myself, but it is completely out of bounds to protest a state employee’s home.”
The statement from the Utah Medical Association pointed to Utahns for Medical Freedom as the organizers but Mary Ann Nielsen, a UMF organizer, confirmed her group did not organize the protests.
She added that some of the group may have been in attendance for the protest in Springville.
“These officials are working from home and a lot of people have been emailing them and telling them their concerns only to be disregarded and ignored," Nielsen said on Friday. "If protesters were to gather at their offices, where they aren’t even at, they will continue to be ignored. These protesters are trying to contact them in a peaceful manner, exercising their first amendment right, to let them know their concerns. They might feel that this is threatening to them or making them feel uncomfortable but they need to consider the discomfort that they are causing children, businesses and families across the state. For them to complain that they are experiencing emotional distress, I don’t have a lot of sympathy for that when they are disregarding all of the problems they are causing.”
Nielsen said she does not view the protests as harassment, but a method of more effective communication.
During the governor's press conference on Thursday, Dunn said she was aware of the protests and cited that it was wrong for someone to share her personal information.
"It’s taken a really big toll on my family and myself and they’re supposed to be there tonight," Dunn said. "I think it’s really unfortunate that we live in a state where people feel it’s OK to harass civil servants. It’s wrong, so I don’t know what else to say about that.”
Herbert added that Dunn is a critical leader in the state's pandemic response and the state is fortunate to have her. He said that he is deeply grateful for Dunn's service.