Utah hit a historic number in January 2020 with its lowest unemployment rates ever. That changed come April, with the 10.1% rate being the highest that the state has ever seen.
The lowest unemployment rate in the state's history was 2.4%, and that has almost been reinstated with February 2021 showing a 3% unemployment rate.
Out of the five largest counties by population in the state of Utah, Utah County had the lowest unemployment rates from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic until now.
The county's rates went from 7.7% in April 2020 to 3% this January.
In a September interview with the Daily Herald, Mark Knold, senior and supervising economist for the Utah Department of Workforce Services, predicted what he called a plateau in the unemployment numbers.
In an interview on Wednesday, Knold backed up that prediction despite a continued drop in the unemployment rates. He said that unemployment rates can go up and down for both positive and negative reasons.
Those numbers rebounded swiftly because many unemployed individuals got back into the workforce, but the rates can also go down when people don't have a job and have stopped actively looking for one.
While the unemployment rate is currently 3%, the labor force participation rate is 67.1%. The labor force participation rate would be 100% if everyone older than 16 was either working or actively looking for a job. The maximum that the state of Utah can reach is about 68.5%, according to Knold, due to some people attending school or being retired.
The current labor force participation rate is a 1% decrease from what it was in September.
“If we were still at a 68.1% participation rate, our unemployment rate would be up at about 4.5% or something like that," Knold said. "So there is that plateau that I was kind of talking about, and what I mean is for positive reasons. The number of people who have been re-employed brought the unemployment rate down to 4.2% in September. Since then, the fall in the unemployment rate is people aging into the labor force who can’t find jobs and therefore they aren’t looking.”
That's how the unemployment rates across the country can be deceiving at times. The total fall in unemployment rates in Utah is mostly due to positive reasons, but there are also some negative factors involved.
As students graduate from high school and college in May, June, and July, the labor force sees a rapid jump of about 20,000 to 25,000 people. Because of the inability of the economy to grow jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no way to absorb these eligible workers into the workforce.
“The continued drop since September has been for a negative reason, the economy not being able to expand fast enough to absorb the new entrants that came into the economy last year when they graduated," Knold said. "This is not a Utah unique thing, every state is up against this. The bottom line underneath it is, our positive improvement of the unemployment rate is one of the best in the country.”
Knold said that this labor deficit may not be fixed for about three years, despite new jobs possibly being brought into the economy due to the COVID-19 vaccine.
In comparison, Knold related the labor force participation rate to the 5% decline that was seen during the Great Depression in Utah. This added up to be about 100,000 people who stopped looking for a job. Currently, there are about 25,000 to 30,000 people that have stopped looking for a job.
So while the unemployment rates have continued to fall, putting Utah and Utah County among the top numbers in the country and state, there is some nuance to the numbers that need to be taken into account.