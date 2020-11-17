On Tuesday afternoon, the Utah Valley Chamber and local officials came together to release the Utah Valley Vision, a collective effort with residents and officials to plan for the growth expected in Utah County by 2050.
“It’s no secret, Utah County is a great place to live, so it makes sense that it’s growing fast," said Governor Gary Herbert, an Orem resident. "Utah County is now adding more people each year than Salt lake County. In fact, in the next 30 years, Utah County’s population will double and by 2065 we will add 1 million people to our population, most of those being our children and grandchildren. It’s an exciting time, but it’s up to us to ensure that as we grow, we continue to enjoy our great quality of life so that the generations to come have good jobs, raise their families in great neighborhoods, live healthy lives and enjoy the unmatched beauty of our state.”
Through workshops, surveys and more community engagement, the plan came together to show where residents see the growth occurring, what they value in their community and what scenarios they prefer with regards to that growth.
Talking points included the addition of walkable mixed-use centers, a variety of market-based affordable housing, transportation infrastructure, a great education system and efficiency with water and natural resources.
If Utah County were to continue growth on its current path, by 2050 there would be almost 100,000 acres taken up. Through the implementation of the Valley Vision, an estimated 51,201 acres would be used to accommodate the same total population.
The plan is also expected to cut emissions in half, increase access to parks, schools and transit while saving residents money on utilities and driving costs.
“The Utah Valley Vision is an excellent example of what can happen when leaders and the community come together," Herbert said. "This is not unprecedented, rather it is the result of innovation and a uniquely Utahn approach to growth-related issues in our state. I was Utah County Commissioner when Envision Utah started in 1997. We decided then and there that we didn’t want to just sit back and see where growth would be taking us, we wanted to be thoughtful about how we grew, and now look at what we’ve been able to accomplish because of it.”
Herbert then announced his support of the plan, adding that he is proud to come from a county with residents who have shown they care about the future of their communities.
Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi spoke about the importance of walkable centers, using Provo's own Center Street as an example of a walkable center.
These areas make life easier for people who live and work nearby, and Kaufusi stressed that these kinds of centers are needed throughout the county, with local transit preferably nearby.
“The Utah Valley Vision focuses on developing walkable centers that bring things like shopping, dining, office space, entertainment, parks, even education and housing within close distance,” Kaufusi said.
Walkable centers are a part of the future of Utah County, according to Kaufusi.
Another important factor for Utah County residents was housing. This includes a variety of housing options that fit the needs of certain people while also being affordable.
Orem Mayor Richard Brunst then stressed the importance of transportation.
“Local residents were loud and clear about wanting convenient and affordable choices for how to get around," Brunst said. "We need to make sure that we develop new amenities and services close to home so we can spend less time in our cars. Infrastructure needs to be well maintained and kept up for the needs that we have as we grow. Across Utah County, residents want a future with expanded public transportation, where owning a car might even be a choice in some areas, rather than a necessity.”
The plan also stresses how crucial a stellar education system is in the county.
UVU President Astrid Tuminez said she was thrilled to see that the vision saw education as a pillar of growth in the community.
“Education is so critical because it improves the earnings of an individual, it contributes to positive health, it strengthens families and it allows people to become more active civic participants in a democratic society," Tuminez said. "It is important that we support our teachers whether they are in K-12 or at the university. It is important that we work together as institutions and as leaders to provide all of our citizens with a positive educational experience.”
As the event began to wind down, Val Hale from the Governor's Office of Economic Development spoke about the importance of ensuring that the future of Utah Valley is as enjoyable for people's grandchildren as it was for their fathers and grandfathers.
“This is just the beginning and we all will continue to work towards keeping Utah a great place to live as we implement the strategies set forth in Valley Visioning," said Curtis Blair, Utah Valley Chamber president and CEO.
The challenge left for the Utah Valley Vision is implementation and work to make sure that Utah County grows in a way that is sustainable while keeping the concerns and wants of residents in mind.