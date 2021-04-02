On Thursday, the Utah Valley Convention center announced that it had received Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR accreditation after implementing stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention.
According to a press release, the accreditation is the gold standard for prepared facilities.
GBAC STAR also helps organizations with the establishment of protocols and procedures, while offering trainings and assessing a facility's readiness for a biorisk situation.
“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers, and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger in a press release. “By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, Utah Valley Convention Center has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”
To achieve accreditation, the UVCC had to show compliance with the program's 20 core elements. These include standard operating procedures, risk assessment strategies, personal protective equipment, emergency preparedness, response measures, and more.
This process took approximately four to five months for the UVCC to achieve accreditation, which had the center working with all departments to try and keep the facility safe for those who are attending or hosting events.
The final report was close to 75 pages long, according to Tucker Lougee, the director of event services and facility operations at the Utah Valley Convention Center.
“It’s a beacon or signal to those who attend our facilities or create events in our facility that we’re doing everything possible to make sure that our building is as safe, clean, and as free of disease as possible," Lougee said. "We look at GBAC being not only a national, but an international accreditation, and when they put that on our building, our logos, or email tags, we are showing people that we made a commitment to make sure that we are healthy, our attendees are safe, and we are putting out a product that people can be confident in. To us, that meant the world.”
Lougee added the accreditation took the basic standards for cleaning, and boosted them to extraordinary standards. While disinfection and cleaning standards have been more prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lougee said that this accreditation will be something the convention center will be able to continue moving forward.
The safety of those in the facility was a top priority for the convention center as it began reopening, and this accreditation acts as a confidence booster for those possibly choosing to host or attend events there, according to Lougee.