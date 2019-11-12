On Sunday, 48 military veterans from Utah boarded chartered flights to Washington, D.C. ,as part of the 2019 Utah Honor Flight that gives Utah veterans a chance to visit war memorials. For many of the veterans, several of which are from Utah County, it is the first time they’ve had the opportunity to view the memorials to the wars they fought.
The honor flight is co-sponsored by Nate Wade Subaru, so none of the veterans paid for the trip.
“It’s emotional being here but it’s so great,” Utah veteran Jay Broadhead said.
Another Utah veteran found the name of his high school friend on the wall.
“I’m so glad I was able to come see the wall and his name,” he said. “It never gets easier to have lost him.”
The Utah Honor Flight Program has sent over 1,550 Utah veterans to visit war memorials in D.C. The 48 veterans who went to D.C. this weekend will return to Utah Tuesday afternoon.
“Words alone cannot express our gratitude for the veterans who served to protect our country,” said Kirk Schneider, owner of Nate Wade Subaru.