The Utah County Health Department has been doing vaccinations at its offices in Provo, but talks around a bigger second facility to fill the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine have been going on for weeks.
On Tuesday, that need was filled by way of an old Shopko location in Spanish Fork.
The former department store, located at 955 N. Main St., was transformed into a full-blown, high-capacity COVID-19 vaccination center in about a week. This included efforts from the county public works, the Sheriff's office, the IT department, the owners of the facility and more.
The city of Spanish Fork even helped out, running high-speed internet into the building so that workers could enter the data from the vaccinations, which has to be done within 24 hours of the inoculation.
During a media tour of the facility on Wednesday, Utah County Emergency Manager Peter Quittner said that the stars aligned to meet the targeted completion date the county had set for the new location.
"If you know you have the support from your elected officials and other cities, you really can work magic," Quittner said. "Everyone understood that this was the priority, so they did what they could to make it the priority. It was an aggressive timeline that we put on ourselves, but it’s amazing to see what we have done.”
Utah County Commissioner Tom Sakievich added that the tables, chairs, computers and other equipment being used in the facility was purchased or leased through CARES Act money the county received from the federal government.
With some frustration being expressed from Utah County residents, the new location fits a major need for the health department.
“We’ve had the need to expand as we’re getting greater supply of the vaccine and the need to help Utah County residents at both our Provo office as well as this Spanish Fork location," said Eric Edwards, health officer for the county health department. "Here we are able to have a much greater amount of space to be able to provide social distancing, accommodate the lines to be separated and to get people in and out as quick as possible and as safe as possible. That’s the goal, and we are excited to now be operational. We’re happy to offer this new location to the Utah County residents.”
Edwards said the county is currently giving out over 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations per day at the two locations, with doses running out by Friday of each week.
This is due to the limited amount of supply the county is receiving from the state, but the goal of the county is to have all of the vaccines gone within seven days of receiving the shipments from the state.
Last week there were over 6,000 inoculations in the county, but Edwards said there will be more this week as both first and second doses are administered.
Another issue residents in Utah County are facing is the ability to schedule a second vaccination time. Edwards estimated that those issues should be fixed by Thursday as people will now be able to schedule their second vaccination appointment immediately after receiving the first vaccination.
When asked about people buying into the vaccine in such a conservative county, Edwards was quick to note that the demand for the vaccine has far exceeded the supplies the county has available.
"We haven’t been able to keep up with, unfortunately, all of those who would like to get their first dose as quickly as possible," Edwards said of the demand. "This will take weeks just based on the supply alone, but as the vaccine continues to be produced, manufactured at higher rates and the supplies increase, we will be able to meet that demand better and better each week. Right now our focus is really on being able to give vaccines to the 70-plus (year old) residents.”
The message statewide and from the county has been patience. The health department is doing everything it can do, according to Edwards, but there is still a limited supply of the vaccine.
As that supply begins to increase, the county also plans to increase its capacity to meet the need. After starting with only one location in Provo, the second location has now opened in Spanish Fork, and as the vaccine becomes more available, more locations will open as needed.
“We’re still thinking in terms of, what will it be next?" Sakievich said.
With the announcement from President Joe Biden that 200 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be distributed, half Pfizer-BioNTech and half Moderna, Edwards says the supply should meet the demand to provide more inoculations at a faster pace for the people of Utah County.
With the supply expected to increase in the near future, one of the big needs for the county right now is help. It is currently aggressively hiring clinical assistants and nurses to help with the increased amount of vaccines being provided on a weekly basis. Right now the staffing is not an issue, but more hires are needed to handle the demand moving forward.
People can also volunteer to help on the county's website.
The Spanish Fork vaccination site is currently open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday as the vaccines the county has are running out in that four-day window. Those days will expand as more supply comes in, according to Edwards.