VASA Fitness announced Monday that it would be temporarily closing all 45 of its clubs, six of which are in Utah County, across six states Tuesday at noon to encourage social distancing and prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.
“Clubs will remain closed until further notice and VASA will provide regular correspondence through e-mail, social media, website updates and text messaging to keep members informed when new information is available,” VASA stated in a press release.
According to VASA’s website, all accounts will be frozen and members will not be billed until the gym re-opens at a currently undetermined date.