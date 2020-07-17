A Timpanogos Cave National Monument volunteer is dead after officials found him unconscious during an early morning patrol.
Timpanogos Cave National Monument officials discovered an unconscious man over a mile into the Timpanogos Cave Trail just after 6 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release by the National Park Service.
Park rangers, Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Utah County search and rescue crews, and the Lone Peak Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene where they found 57-year-old Kevin Bodily.
When officials arrived, life saving measures were already in progress but efforts to revive Bodily were unsuccessful.
Bodily was a volunteer at the Timpanogos Cave National Monument. He had been a volunteer in the park's Trail Patrol Program since 2016 and hiked the trail he was discovered on several times each day.
The Trail Patrol Program uses adult volunteers to patrol trails and assist people as they hike. The volunteers are a uniformed presence on the trail meant to remind hikers of the rules and importance of practicing safe outdoor conduct, according to the National Park Service. They are also available to help lost children or hikers in distress.
During his time as a volunteer, Bodily provided safety to hundreds of early morning hikers, according to the press release.
"Kevin was part of the Timpanogos Cave family," park superintendent Jim Ireland said. "Without pay or fanfare, he dedicated himself to being here almost every morning helping others enjoy the park."
Ireland extended condolences to the friends and family of Bodily.