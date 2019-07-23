Utah County is going to be hot as Hades this week, so the Provo Fire Department is asking residents to hold off shooting their monster fireworks until later in the week.
The National Weather Service declared a heat advisory and a red flag warning on Tuesday as temperatures hit triple digits across Utah and Salt Lake Valleys. Officials expect the temperatures to remain in the 90s the rest of the week along with slight chances of thunderstorms.
Due to the high temperatures and gusty winds, Provo Fire and Rescue is advising that "just because you can, doesn't mean you should" shoot fireworks, according to a press release.
"We don't want to ban fireworks because our citizens are generally responsible in their use of fireworks," said Lynn Schofield, Provo Fire Marshal, in a press release.
He asked residents to hold onto their fireworks and discharge them either Wednesday or Thursday when weather conditions do not pose a high risk.
"If they really can’t go without blasting something to smithereens tonight, going to one of the city parks would be their next best choice," Schofield said.
Fire crews with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands have responded to almost 300 fire reports so far this year, although almost all have been contained before reaching large sizes.