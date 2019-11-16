Movember, also known as November, is a time when razors are put away for a few weeks and mustaches grow. That’s what Wasatch Mental Health is asking people to do in order to shine awareness on men’s mental health.
Movember is an annual movement that occurs during the month of November in order to promote men’s health. According to http://us.Movember.com, a man dies by suicide every minute, globally. In the United States, 75% of people who die from suicide are men.
According to Utah Suicide Prevention Coalition, men are at higher risk for suicide compared to females in every age group. Every day in Utah, two men are treated for suicide attempts.
“Men, in general, are less likely to get healthcare, especially mental health care,” said Lisa Schumacher, grants and development coordinator at Wasatch Mental Health.
That is why the organization is promoting Movember this month. Through encouraging people to grow mustaches, people might start asking questions about the new facial hair and the dialogue about men’s mental health can begin, she said.
Schumacher said that the stigma surrounding men’s mental health is prevalent and men are often uncomfortable seeking help for themselves. “I decided to see if we could promote men’s health here at Wasatch and encourage staff and any of our social media followers to grow a “mo” to start conversations with people about men’s mental health,” she said.
Schumacher was surprised that, immediately, several staff members volunteered to grow their facial hair this month and participate in Movember.
“Everyone said that this is something very important to them. They are very willing to go through having itchy mustaches to get people talking,” she said. “The main point is to start the conversation.”
If people already have facial hair, they can groom it differently or grow it more than usual, Schumacher said. Others can participate by supporting those growing facial hair and by bringing up the topic of men’s mental health with their loved ones and friends.
In addition to promoting mustaches, Wasatch Mental Health has a goal of getting at least 100 men to participate in the free, confidential online screening tool to assess mental health this month. The assessment, titled, “How Are You Feeling?” is tailored to assess if the user is at risk for depression, anxiety or other health issues. It does not serve as an official diagnosis, but recommendations for next steps will be provided. The screening tool is found at http://Wasatch.org.
Anyone is welcome to call Wasatch Mental Health if they feel like they may need help. There is also information on the website about different programs and clinic hours. While the organization is mainly a Medicaid provider, others can get help through grants and other means, according to Schumacher.
“If people think they need help, call us,” she said.