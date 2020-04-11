You may have noticed a change in today’s print edition. It may seem broader, more to the point and more comprehensive. This is not an accident.
The Daily Herald values its readers and its advertisers, and after plenty of thought on the matter, we have decided that both could be better served through the launch of a new Weekend Edition.
This does several things: First, it allows the Daily Herald to inform its readers with detailed coverage of the Utah County community earlier in the week. It also allows readers to take advantage of advertising inserts on Saturday so that businesses can see the benefits of their advertising sooner. This is especially important in a time of COVID-19 infections when many retail establishments are struggling to draw customers. Finally, the Daily Herald has expressed a willingness to align with plenty of other businesses in Utah County by finishing its business for the week on Saturday so that many of its employees can spend time with their families on Sunday.
“We are very excited to showcase the Weekend Edition. It will be filled with content that is unique and important to our readers,” said Scott Blonde, publisher of the Daily Herald. “Nobody comprehensively covers the news, sports and community happenings in Utah County more thoroughly than the Daily Herald. We are your watchdogs for local government.”
Publishing a Weekend Edition does not mean that news coverage will be lacking on Sunday. Readers will still be able to find coverage of Utah County and its individual communities on our website http://heraldextra.com. This will include the latest breaking news, fresh stories and the latest in local high school and college sports.
The Daily Herald has been serving Utah County since 1847. That’s an unbelievable 173 years. In order to adapt to changing times, and to be Utah County’s go-to source for community news for another 173 years, changes are required. We expect the launch of a Weekend Edition will help us do just that.
This first Weekend Edition features several in-depth pieces on local governments, a profile on individuals and businesses affected by job loss and a look at how high school sports teams are carrying on despite a lack of official competition in a time of coronavirus.
We hope you’ll find the stories useful, informative and be able to draw insight about the happenings of Utah County from them.
As always, the Daily Herald is encouraging readers to continue sending us their story tips and ideas. Further, we are encouraging residents to engage their community in a substantial way by continuing to read our award-winning coverage both in print and online.