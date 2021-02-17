Snowfall made its way to the Wasatch Front on Wednesday, delivering a winter storm warning to Salt Lake City and into the mountains south of Interstate 80 and into Utah County.
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City reported 7.5 inches of snow in Alpine, 4.9 inches in Lehi, 4.6 inches in American Fork and 4 inches in Provo.
There was less snow in southern Utah County, where areas — like Santaquin — received less powder than areas in the central and northern parts of the county.
As a whole, Utah Valley saw less snow on Wednesday than the Salt Lake Valley, and the weather led to some gnarly conditions on Interstate 15 along the Wasatch Front.
A tweet from the Utah Highway Patrol posted Wednesday around noon said troopers responded to 188 crashes and slide-offs to that point in time.
“Please slow down well below the posted speed limit on cold, wet, slushy, and/or icy roadways,” the tweet read. “Increasing following distance beyond the required 2 seconds also gives you the added time and distance you may need to react.”
The Utah Department of Transportation Twitter page was flooded with crash and traffic reports, with tweets reporting more than 15 crashes in Utah County before 11 a.m.
The biggest crash of the day happened at approximately 10 a.m. in American Fork, which eventually completely shut down southbound I-15 at 500 East, according to a tweet from UDOT.
Southbound I-15 was not reopened until almost 1 p.m., with residual traffic delays expected in the area.
UHP reported that since Saturday, when the storms officially began, the department has responded to 659 crashes or slide-offs statewide.
The weather also led to the closure of some COVID-19 testing sites in the state, as the Utah Department of Health reported this morning that some testing sites in Salt Lake County and Davis County.
Other sites were delayed in opening until later in the morning on Wednesday.
While there is a break in the weather forecast for Thursday, come Friday another storm is expected to make its way into Utah County. While much smaller in terms of precipitation, higher parts of Utah County can expect 3 or more inches of snow, and the valley floor can potentially expect somewhere between 2 and 4 inches.
With the snow continuing, AAA advises that people stay home, only going out if necessary, and then to drive carefully, accelerate and decelerate slowly, don’t stop if you can avoid it, don’t power up hills, and don’t stop while going up hills.
Another piece of advice includes keeping some cold-weather gear in your car as well as some food, water, medications and more.