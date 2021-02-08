Utah Lake is a popular destination during the summer, but there are opportunities for recreation during winter, as well. Many community members enjoy the scenery, peace and fun at the lake, even during cold and wintry weather.
A recent podcast hosted by the Utah Lake Commission highlighted a variety of recreational activities that are perfect for wintertime. According to Sam Braegger, Utah Lake Commission outreach coordinator, several of the lake’s marinas have offered ice skating off and on over the years.
In fact, Utah Lake State Park used to have a dedicated ice-skating rink.
“There’s lots of great options for open stretches,” he said. “Marinas are great spots because they are more sheltered from wind action. Utah Lake is the biggest skating rink around.”
If skaters do want to enjoy the ice, they do it of their own volition, according to Braegger. There is currently no organized skating at the lake.
According to the Lindon Marina Facebook page, skaters should make sure the ice is thick enough for skating, watch for holes made by ice fishers and do not skate out toward the exit to lake, where the ice is thinner.
“Ice fishing is extremely popular at Utah Lake,” Braegger said. “It is a great place to snag white bass and crappie in the winter.” It’s not uncommon for people to catch a variety of different species of fish while ice fishing at the lake. “It’s clean, really easy access and so close to home. Most people live within five minutes of one of the 27 access points.”
Photography is another pastime that many community members enjoy at Utah Lake during winter and the other seasons.
“A frozen lake may very well be more beautiful and majestic than a thawed lake,” Braegger said. “The ice stacks at Utah Lake are pretty unique. The ice floes have broken up and wind has blown them up on the shoreline. If you go to one of the marinas, you can find ice stacks.”
Barbara Johnson, Utah Lake Photography Club member, said she enjoys photographing the lake during winter because the scenes are ever-changing.
“During the freezing and thawing of the lake, accompanied by the prevailing winds, the seascape is always evolving into interesting and beautiful sculptured ice stacks that are pushed against the shoreline,” she said. “There is nothing more mesmerizing than watching the ice when it is moving. If you haven’t seen the ice stacks on Utah Lake, you are missing a most magical part of winter.”
Wildlife observation during the winter is also very popular.
“Not all birds fly south for the winter,” Braegger said. “Take a pair of binoculars and just listen. There are lots of birds that are visiting Utah Lake. Over 220 species can be found there.”
Many people visit the lake simply to enjoy the silence.
The lake is very quiet during the wintertime, according to Braegger. While there, weather watching can be interesting.
“Weather conditions at lakes are something fierce,” he said. “Weather conditions can change quickly. Fog banks, ice crystals, sunsets and ice floes all make their appearance.”
Other things to do at the lake during winter include hiking, running and walking on the different sections of trails, winter camping, dog sledding, and broom hockey.
“Broom hockey is a fun team-based activity to enjoy on the frozen water with or without skates,” Braegger said. “We’ve seen a lot of pick-up games going on.”
The Utah Lake Commission gives tips for being safe on the ice at http:// utahlakecommission.org.
More information about what is going on at the lake is available on the biweekly podcast, which can be found at https://utahlakecommission.org/podcast.