One in every four women is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, according to the Younique Foundation, and the group is on a mission to help survivors of childhood sexual abuse heal with the Haven Retreat.
Three times each month, the nine-week experience starts with four days in-person where survivors receive education regarding how to heal from sexual abuse, according to Younique Foundation Executive Director Chris Yadon.
Following the four days in person, attendees have access to online curriculum that is designed for an additional eight to nine weeks. Yadon said that the curriculum helps survivors move forward on their healing journey and helps apply what attendees learned at the retreat back into their daily lives.
One of the most critical points of the retreat is the fact that it is free of charge.
“One, it makes it accessible to everybody so there are no financial barriers,” Yadon said. “Two, it allows the survivor to just focus on their healing as opposed to worrying about how they’re going to pay for it. It really relieves those burdens and allows them to focus on healing.”
In a release from the Younique Foundation, one survivor spoke about how her childhood sexual abuse embedded itself into her soul and she had locked it away for years. She went on to call the retreat a life-changing experience, one that gave her a closer look at herself and how the abuse she faced damaged her as a child.
“We have really good research that shows on average, a woman will experience a 45% increase in overall life satisfaction and well-being and a 37% decrease in PTSD symptoms,” Yadon said. “We’re really proud of those outcomes because they are life changing, but when you hear a woman describe the change it has had on her life, it brings those numbers to life. They’re no longer just numbers, it’s a sister, a mom, a partner or spouse, and you realize it’s not just impacting her life but it’s impacting her family, her workplace and anyone else she interacts with.”
The retreat is run by mental health professionals, mostly licensed social workers and clinical therapists, with a focus on diving into the education of how trauma impacts the brain and body.
Yadon added that the education then unlocks the survivors’ ability to heal because it is hard to heal when one does not know how to apply the tools given by therapists and others.
As for how to be a part of the retreat, Yadon said that now is one of the best times to do so.
“With COVID, people are a lot less likely to travel, and we draw participants from all 50 states and even internationally,” Yadon said. “A lot of those people aren’t traveling right now so we’re in an unusual spot. Historically we’ve had significant waiting lists, where it takes a lot of time to get in, but for our Utah people and Utah County people there is no better time than right now because our waitlist is very short.”
Safety protocols and screening also are being used to help keep those attending the retreat safe.
To learn more about the Younique Foundation, visit its website at youniquefoundation.org.