Time is ticking away for TikTok.
The Chinese-based social media app’s 80 million monthly users in the United States could be without their viral video fix on Sept. 15 if the platform is not sold to a U.S. company according to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in August.
But, what really is TikTok anyway, and why does the president want to ban it?
TikTok is a social media platform that allows users to share videos of varying genres and lengths, comprised of one or several different clips, that sometimes incorporate text, music and special effects. Videos often focus on comedic acts such as lip-syncing, dancing, pranking, but a wide spectrum of content is available on the app and users can choose what kind of content they would like to be shown most often.
Users swipe down on an endless stream of user-created videos, almost always vertically-shot video, in search of videos they enjoy, which can then be “liked” or the user “followed” to see more content similar to said video.
Like all social media apps, TikTok allows users to input personal information and preferences into the app, and the Executive Order issued by President Trump on Aug. 6 states that the app, “automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users, including Internet and other network activity information such as location data and browsing and search histories.”
The Executive Order goes on to say, “This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans’ personal and proprietary information — potentially allowing China to track the locations of Federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.”
TikTok was the most downloaded app in Apple’s iOS App Store during the first quarter of 2019, with 33 million downloads in a single quarter according to Sensor Tower. The United States has the third biggest portion of downloads of the app with 165 million downloads also according to Sensor Tower.
That data goes on to show that China has the second biggest portion of downloads with 196.6 million, and India the most with 611 million downloads – However, the app has been banned in India since June 29 because of renewed military and political strife between China and India.
Since the issuing of the Executive Order, TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, is reportedly looking to divest its American holdings from the app to an American company to avoid a ban. Companies such as Microsoft, Walmart, and Oracle are reportedly interested in TikTok. The tale of TikTok in the U.S. has had several twists and turns since Trump’s Executive Order, and it remains uncertain just what will happen to the social media app.
However, what does all of this drama mean for TikTok users themselves, and for the fate of social media in general?
London Lazerson, a 26-year old TikTok influencer living in Orem with approximately 712,000 followers, offered his perspective on Trump’s TikTok talk.
“My whole biased opinion, because I want the app to stay because it's financially beneficial for me, is that there's too much money in TikTok,” said Lazerson. “Somebody’s got to buy it because they will make so much money.”
CNBC’s David Faber reported that a U.S. buyout of TikTok’s American holdings could be worth anywhere in the ballpark of $10 billion to $30 billion. “As a salesman and entrepreneur myself, If Trump pulls off a TikTok buy to bring one of the most valuable companies in the world to the U.S., it's kind of cool. It's a bad way of doing it, but it's kind of cool,” said Lazerson.
Lazerson started on the path to social media influencer status in 2016 when he posted his first video on Facebook with the goal of making it go viral. According to Lazerson, the video indeed went viral, garnering millions of views after being reposted numerous times. “It was me chewing bubblegum for four minutes straight, and the title was ‘Blowing The World’s Biggest Bubble’ but I never blow a bubble,” said Lazerson. “It made a lot of people really mad. However, that kind of sent me on the path.”
After his brush with viral-video stardom, Lazerson began looking into how to monetize his video hobby. This was right when all the Vine app users were transitioning to YouTube,” said Lazerson. “I just heard the immense amount of money they were making. While that didn't really excite me, I'm like, oh, they have a cool career. So, I started doing weekly content on Facebook.”
Lazerson then began doing videography for clients on the side while trying to cultivate a social media following. However, he never quite got his content to stick with viewers to create the following he envisioned. Therefore in 2019, he gave himself another goal to start his viral-content quest anew.
“I did 100 comedies; so 100 videos in 100 days in a row on my Instagram,” said Lazerson. “It was brutal. In that hundred days, I gained 800 followers. Which for that amount of work, is not exciting.”
Then, a friend of Lazerson’s approached him and suggested he try TikTok.
“I was like, ‘TikTok is stupid’,” recalled Lazerson. “He was like, ‘no, I promise. Post nine videos, and I promise one will do well.’ It got to the point where I had one video hit 1.2 million views, and then I was like, ‘OK, this is the real deal,’” said Lazerson.
Lazerson then set out to post three videos a day for a month. At the end of the month, he had roughly 100,000 followers.
“This is why TikTok is just so superior for discovery,” said Lazerson. “After 100 days of Instagram, I gained almost 1,000 followers, and then after about 100 videos on TikTok, I gained 100,000 followers. I’ve posted one video that did 3 million views in a day, but I gained 150,000 followers in a single day. That doesn't happen on Instagram, and it never will.”
“It's all by design; TikTok wants to create a platform for creation,” said Lazerson. “Instagram wants to create a platform to generate revenue. Facebook is all pay-to-play, they only want you to spend money on ads. They’ve actually cut off following, so there's no discoverability anymore. TikTok is a one stop-shop for entertainment. So if you're an entertainer, TikTok is the best app.”
For a day job, Lazerson creates social media ads as the director of marketing at Chamber Media. “So, I use my expertise in how to capture attention and convert to my TikTok,” said Lazerson.
However, what is a social media influencer really, anyway?
In a general sense, a social media influencer is somebody who uses their account’s following to influence users’ habits to do, or purchase, certain things and/or uses their clout to partner with companies to directly promote their products. Often, influencers have a distinct niche in the style of their videos to cater to certain audiences.
“TikTok is very niche based,” said Lazerson. “I have pretty much three niches that I conceptualize videos in: they are Tesla videos, Macaulay Culkin videos, because people think I look like Macaulay Culkin, and just comedies.” He explained that his Tesla videos have the highest engagement, then the Macaulay Culkin parodies, then his comedies, though comedies are what he would like to do.
Through his TikTok work, Lazerson has been able to strike deals and gigs with big companies, like Peloton. He helped produce commercials featuring stars such as Danny Trejo, whose likeness to Westley from “The Princess Bride” helped get him a role starring as a Westley look-alike in a mattress commercial.
“People think that once you hit a certain amount of followers, that companies will just reach out to you, and while that does happen, I reach out to more companies than reach out to me,” said Lazerson. “I'm constantly direct messaging accounts. Brand deals make the most amount of money.”
TikTok also introduced a $200 million creator fund in July, which will be divvied out to users fitting certain criterion. Lazerson got accepted into the fund, and is now paid an amount per 1,000 views. According to Lazerson, his videos collectively get 20-25 million views per month. More than a billion videos are viewed every day on TikTok, according to Influencer Marketing Hub.
However, most TikTok users aren’t influencers, and much of the content is fun for the sake of fun.
“TikTok is a place of just spontaneous nonsense,” said Lazerson. “There's a lot of garbage on there, there's a lot of education, there's a lot of humor, and that's what's beautiful about it. I can see a meme, and next video I can learn how to make pizza in the hood of your car with tinfoil. So, I'm like laughing, learning, creating.”
Lazerson also shared his thoughts as to what makes a successful TikTok.
“I think a thing that dictates a good TikTok is obviously a hook, just something weird, like right in the first second,” he said. “How it works is people swipe,” said Lazerson, explaining how TikTok’s main timeline works. “The second someone first sees a video, they also have the same opportunity to leave it. It's literally like flipping through Pokémon cards. It's a single feed where you're constantly being fed new faces. Sometimes you get fed that same face over the course of a week, and then you're like, ‘Oh, I like this kid,’ even though you're not following them. So then, you follow them,” explained Lazerson.
To Lazerson, he feels that TikTok is truly an app for everybody.
“What makes it the social media app of the world is because any average person can find success and can find an audience,” said Lazerson. “Instagram, you’ve got to have a nice butt and travel the world to have an audience. On TikTok, you just can be anything and anybody and become that person. Their algorithm is set in a way that you could post a video today and become a TikToker tomorrow. You can gain a million followers in a day.”
Lazerson explained, “I do social media for a living, Facebook ads, Instagram ads, Snapchat ads, so I understand the apps themselves. TikTok is just blazing a trail of what social media will be in five years.”