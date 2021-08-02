A new medical school in Provo honored its inaugural class of 90 students during a white coat ceremony over the weekend.
Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine, also known as Noorda-COM, markets itself as “rethinking traditional medical education and creating a new, innovative, and unique approach that is ideal for today’s medical students.”
“We empower our students with the essential personal and professional skills needed to become competent, confident, and compassionate osteopathic physicians dedicated to meeting the healthcare challenges of the communities they serve,” its website states.
Noorda, which welcomed its inaugural class with orientation last week, currently has preaccreditation status through the Commission on Osteopathic College, according to John Dougherty, founding dean and chief academic officer, who said the school will be granted full accreditation status right before the first class graduates in four years.
“We teach the same content (as traditional medical schools),” Dougherty told the Daily Herald on Thursday, “we take the same tests, we become the same kind of doctors, pediatricians, psychiatrists, … orthopedic surgeons.”
The difference is one of philosophy, Dougherty said, noting that, at Noorda, “we like to focus on the patient.”
“This is the first time that a medical school is going full-on, full-board adult learning theory,” he said.
The college consists of around 90 “pods” where small groups of students can gather to watch online lectures, which Dougherty compared to sexual harassment or workplace training modules, noting that “as opposed to (learning about) sexual harassment or your benefits, it’s anatomy.”
“So it’s not just a student in here watching a video by themselves,” added Interim President Norman Wright. “They’ve got four or five of their colleagues. They’re talking about the issues ... And so it’s this group learning model.”
But Noorda also offers “hands-on labs” and education for its students, including simulation rooms and patient rooms occupied by life-sized nursing mannequins designed to imitate cranky patients.
“I really enjoyed how they were explaining the differences between pedagogy and andragogy,” said student Paulo Kelly, of Pleasant Grove, referring to school’s focus on adult education.
Kelly, who received a bachelor’s in neuroscience from Brigham Young University, said that, during undergrad, he felt like “sometimes I would waste time going to class, and I felt like I could do more by myself if I had just put in the time, just trying to study by myself.”
Brittney Harrell, of North Carolina, said she “love(d) just how student-centered Noorda is,” adding that she felt like, “they’re really going to focus on us over these next four years and really prepare us very well.”
“With undergrad and grad, you had to find time outside of lecture to meet with your classmates and study,” said Harrell, who has a bachelor’s in biology from Campbell University and master’s in public health from East Carolina University. “But the fact that it’s all integrated and we can learn together, and I can kind of pick other people’s brains as we’re learning the material, I’m super excited for that.”
The orientation week ended with a white coat ceremony on Saturday where the next generation of doctors were honored by their friends and family.
“It’s kind of a rite of passage,” said Dougherty, “because, up to that moment, they’re just another member of the community. And then when a faculty member puts their white coat (on them), then all of a sudden social mores melt away.”