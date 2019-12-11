Fears mount that New Jersey shooting was anti-Semitic attack
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Fears that a deadly shooting at a Jewish market in Jersey City was an anti-Semitic attack mounted on Wednesday as authorities recounted how a man and woman deliberately pulled up to the place in a rental van with at least one rifle and got out firing.
A day after the gunbattle and standoff that left six people dead — the two killers, a police officer and three people who had been inside the store — state and federal law enforcement officials warned they have not established the motive for the attack.
“The why and the ideology and the motivation — that's what we're investigating,” New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said, adding that authorities are also trying to determine if anyone else was involved.
But Mayor Steve Fulop said surveillance video of the attackers made it clear they targeted the kosher market, and he portrayed the bloodshed as a hate crime against Jews, as did New York's mayor and governor.
Also, investigators believe the two dead attackers — who were believed to be a couple — identified themselves in the past as Black Hebrew Israelites, a movement whose members have been known to rail against whites and Jews, according to a law enforcement official who was briefed on the matter but was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
In addition, authorities have found social media postings from at least one of the killers that were anti-police and anti-Jewish, the official said. The FBI on Wednesday searched the Harlem headquarters of the Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, which is the formal name of the Black Hebrew group, according to the official.
The killers were identified as David N. Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50 — both of them also prime suspects in the slaying of a livery driver found dead in car trunk in nearby Bayonne over the weekend, Grewal said. Anderson served about four months in prison in New Jersey on weapons charges and was paroled in 2011, authorities said.
Watchdog caught in political crossfire on his Russia report
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s internal watchdog was caught in a political tug of war Wednesday as Republican and Democratic senators used his report on the origins of the Russia investigation involving Donald Trump's 2016 campaign to support their views that it was a legitimate probe or a badly bungled farce.
Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his findings that while the FBI had a legitimate basis to launch the investigation and was not motivated by political bias in doing so, there were major flaws in how that investigation was conducted.
The hearing was the latest reflection of Washington’s intense politicization. Senators from both parties praised a detailed, nuanced report by a widely respected, nonpartisan investigator, while pressing him to call attention to findings that back their positions.
Horowitz himself tried to strike a balance. He insisted that the FBI should not feel comforted by his findings and pointed out the absence of evidence for some of the most sensational claims by Trump and his supporters: that the investigation into ties between his presidential campaign and Russia had been opened for political reasons, that agents had infiltrated his election bid or that former President Barack Obama had directed a wiretap of the Republican candidate.
Still, his opening statement was overwhelmingly critical of the investigation, and he returned time and again throughout the hearing to serious problems that he said underscored the need for policy changes at the FBI.
Among them, he said, were flaws and omissions in how the FBI prepared its applications for court approval to eavesdrop on a former Trump campaign aide, as he rebuked officials for failing to update judges as they learned new information that undercut some of their original assertions.
“It doesn't vindicate anybody at the FBI who touched (the applications), including leadership," Horowitz said. That was a rejection of the views of former FBI Director James Comey, who had claimed vindication for the bureau based on Horowitz's conclusions.
Republicans and Democrats pressed Horowitz on whether he believed the FBI had acted with partisan bias. His response was hedged: He said the multitude of errors during the surveillance warrant process, which included the altering of an email by an FBI lawyer, was so “inexplicable" and yielded no obvious explanations that he could not be confident about the intention.
FAA analysis predicted many more Max crashes without a fix
After the first crash of a Boeing 737 Max last year, federal safety officials estimated that there could be 15 more fatal crashes of the Max over the next few decades if Boeing didn’t fix a critical automated flight-control system.
Yet the Federal Aviation Administration did not ground the plane until a second deadly crash five months later.
The FAA analysis was disclosed Wednesday during a hearing of the House Transportation Committee, which is investigating the FAA’s oversight of Boeing and the Max.
“Despite its own calculations, the FAA rolled the dice on the safety of the traveling public and let the Max continue to fly until Boeing could overhaul its MCAS software,” said Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., chairman of the committee.
MCAS is the name of Boeing's flight-control system that automatically pushed the noses of the doomed planes down in response to faulty readings from a sensor.
FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson declined to call the agency's decision not to immediately ground the plane a mistake. Instead, the FAA and Boeing issued notices reminding pilots how to handle a nose-down pitch of their plane.
“Obviously the result is not satisfactory,” Dickson said. “The decision did not achieve the result that it needed to achieve.”
The FAA concluded that more than 2,900 people could die in Max crashes over 45 years without the software fix. It assumed the fleet would eventually grow to 4,800 planes. Fewer than 400 were flying before they were grounded in March, after the second crash. And it estimated Boeing could fix MCAS software in about seven months.
The analysis was completed several weeks after the FAA had already issued the emergency notice to pilots — the agency took no additional steps after estimating 15 future crashes.
Harvey Weinstein’s bail increased over monitoring issues
NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s bail was increased from $1 million to $5 million on Wednesday over allegations he violated his pretrial release conditions by mishandling or disabling his electronic ankle monitor dozens of times in recent months.
Judge James Burke warned the disgraced movie mogul that he'll face jail if other issues crop up.
Weinstein, 67, leaned on a walker as he came and went from a New York City courthouse for the bail hearing, looking as frail and pained as he did at a court appearance last week.
Weinstein’s lawyer said he is having back surgery Thursday to relieve pain from an August car crash and that he will recover in time for the Jan. 6 start of his trial on rape and sexual assault charges.
“If you have any further medical issues, the court will not be terribly understanding,” Burke said, cautioning Weinstein against any last-minute surprises as the trial draws near.
Weinstein, sounding calm and respectful, indicated the surgery and new bail arrangement would help ensure his appearance at his trial.
“This ensures I am here Jan. 6," Weinstein said. “This is a good thing for you.”
Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to charges he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.
He had been free on $1 million bail and maintains that any sexual activity was consensual.
Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, said he is “looking forward” to the trial and that they plan an aggressive defense with vigorous cross-examination. She said those tactics shouldn't be viewed as victim shaming.
“Just because someone makes a claim doesn’t make it true,” Rotunno said.
For the new bail, Burke offered three options under reforms to New York’s bail system that are set to take effect on Jan. 1.
Other than paying $5 million cash, Burke said Weinstein could meet his bail obligation by either putting up $2 million through a bail bondsman or using collateral to secure 10% — or $5 million — of a $50 million bond with collateral.
Weinstein’s defense team chose the bail bondsman option, enlisting Ira Judelson, whose clients have included mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor and former International Monetary Fund honcho Dominique Strauss-Kahn.