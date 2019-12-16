Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January
Boeing Co. said Monday that it will temporarily stop producing its grounded 737 Max jet starting in January as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air.
The Chicago-based company said production would halt at its plant with 12,000 employees in Renton, Washington, near Seattle. But it said it didn't expect to lay off any workers “at this time.”
The move amounts to an acknowledgement that it will take much longer than Boeing expected to win approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and other global regulators to fly the planes again.
The Max is Boeing’s most important jet, but it has been grounded since March after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed total of 346 people. The FAA told the company last week that it had unrealistic expectations for getting the plane back into service. Boeing has missed several estimates of a return date for the plane, and the company didn't give a date on Monday.
Even if no employees are laid off, ceasing production still will cut into the nation's economic output, given Boeing's huge footprint in the nation’s manufacturing sector. Through October of this year, the U.S. aerospace industry’s output has fallen 17% compared with the same period last year, to $106.4 billion, in part due to previous 737 Max production cuts.
The shutdown also is likely to ripple through Boeing's vast network of 900 companies that make engines, bodies and other parts for the 737, and layoffs are likely.
In a statement, Boeing said it will determine later when production can resume, based largely on approval from government regulators.
Mississippi man freed months after court rules racial bias
LOUISVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi man whose murder conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for racial bias was released from custody Monday for the first time in 22 years.
Curtis Flowers walked out of the regional jail in the central town of Louisville hours after a judge set his bond at $250,000. A person who wanted to remain anonymous posted $25,000, the 10% needed to secure Flowers' release, said his attorney Rob McDuff.
At the bond hearing earlier Monday in the city of Winona, Circuit Judge Joseph Loper ordered Flowers to wear an electronic monitor while waiting for the district attorney's office to decide whether to try him a seventh time or drop the charges. Flowers also must check in once a week with a court clerk, McDuff said. He said attorneys would file papers asking the judge to dismiss the charges.
Flowers was accompanied from the jail Monday by his attorneys and two sisters, Priscilla Ward and Charita Baskin. The siblings said they were going home to fry some fish for dinner and hang out together.
“It's been rough,” Flowers said. "Taking it one day at a time, keeping God first — that’s how I got through it.”
When asked another question, Flowers sighed, smiled and tossed his hands in the air.
"I’m so excited right now, I can’t even think straight,” he said with a laugh.
Flowers was convicted four times in connection with a quadruple slaying in Winona in 1996: twice for individual slayings and twice for all four killings. Two other trials involving all four deaths ended in mistrials.
Lobbyists, interest groups win big in $1.4T spending bill
WASHINGTON — House leaders on Monday unveiled a $1.4 trillion government-wide spending bill that's also carrying lots of unrelated provisions backed by denizens of Washington's swamp of lobbyists and interest groups. A House vote is slated for Tuesday.
Retired coal miners and labor union opponents of Obama-era taxes on high-cost health plans came away with big wins in weekend negotiations by top congressional leaders and the Trump White House. The bill would also increase the age nationwide for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21, and offers with business-friendly provisions on export financing, flood insurance and immigrant workers.
The legislation would forestall a government shutdown this weekend and give President Donald Trump steady funding for his U.S.-Mexico border fence. The year-end package is anchored by a $1.4 trillion spending measure that caps a difficult, months-long battle over spending priorities.
The roster of add-ons grew over the weekend to include permanent repeal of a tax on high-cost “Cadillac” health insurance benefits and finance health care and pension benefits for about 100,000 retired union coal miners threatened by the insolvency of their pension fund. A tax on medical devices and health insurance plans would also be repealed permanently.
The deficit tab for the package grew as well — almost $400 billion over 10 years to repeal the three so-called “Obamacare” taxes alone — with a companion package to extend several business-friendly tax breaks still under negotiation. The Obama-era taxes have previously been suspended on a piecemeal basis.
The late-stage negotiations involved House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other top leaders on Capitol Hill. The package faces a House vote Tuesday with the Senate expected to vote by Thursday or Friday.
The legislation is laced with provisions reflecting divided power in Washington. Republicans maintained the status quo on several abortion-related battles and on funding for Trump's border wall. Democrats controlling the House succeeded in winning a 3.1 percent raise for federal civilian employees and the first installment of funding on gun violence research after more than two decades of gun lobby opposition.
The sweeping legislation, introduced as two packages for political and tactical purposes, is part of a major final burst of legislation that's passing Congress this week despite bitter partisan divisions and Wednesday's likely impeachment of Trump. Thursday promises a vote on a major rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement, while the Senate is about to send Trump the annual defense policy bill for the 59th year in a row.
Democratic leaders push to end labor dispute and save debate
Democratic officials are pushing for an end to a labor dispute that threatens the party's sixth presidential primary debate, scheduled for Thursday on a California university campus.
Xochitl Hinojosa, the Democratic National Committee’s communications director and a lead debate organizer for DNC Chairman Tom Perez, said Monday that Perez “spent the entire weekend” urging stakeholders to engage in good-faith, mediated negotiations. He's seeking a resolution to the dispute between the food services company Sodexo and about 150 of its employees who work on the Loyola Marymount University campus that is scheduled to host the debate.
”As a former labor secretary who handled several labor disputes, he understands the importance of getting the parties back to the table, and expects that to happen promptly,” Hinojosa said.
The seven candidates who have qualified for the debate have all said they would not attend a Loyola debate if the dispute persists, and at least nine candidates in the Democratic race have expressed solidarity with the UNITE HERE Local 11 amid collective bargaining that involves disagreements over wages and health care benefits.
The DNC is not looking for an alternate debate site.
A local union leader said talks with Sodexo could resume Tuesday.
“We want to thank the nine candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination who have expressed their support for Sodexo workers at Loyola Marymount University fighting for a fair contract,” said Susan Minato, co-president of the local. “We look forward to continuing negotiations with Sodexo on Tuesday or sooner in hopes of reaching an agreement before Thursday’s debate.”
Sodexo spokesman Enrico Dinges said in an email that the company is “100% committed” to reaching an agreement and remains at the bargaining table.
“We have been negotiating in good faith with the Unite Here Local 11 since December of last year with a goal to reach a new collective bargaining agreement that is equitable for everyone, including our employees, and we still intend to achieve such an agreement,” he said.
UNITE HERE attracted immediate attention last week with its promise to picket Thursday’s debate, prompting quick statements from Perez and presidential candidates. Progressive Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont were the first to say they’d boycott the debate. Former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and billionaire activist Tom Steyer followed suit.