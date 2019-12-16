U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, announced on Monday that he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump for allegedly pressuring Ukraine’s government to launch a politically charged investigation and obstructing Congress from looking into the matter.
“The evidence for me is clear,” McAdams said Wednesday during a press conference held at the Murray City Council chambers. “The president abused the power of his office by demanding a foreign government perform a personal favor.”
Last week, House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment accusing the president of abusing his executive power and obstructing Congress.
“President Trump used the powers of the Presidency in a manner that compromised the national security of the United States and undermined the integrity of the United States democratic process,” House Democratic leaders wrote.
The freshman representative said he has been “disappointed and distressed by the behavior of both parties,” with Democrats “reflexively” opposing anything the president proposes while Republicans “have dismissed the testimony of lifelong public servants who have implicated the president in alarming behavior.”
McAdams said Trump pressuring Ukraine to investigate the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and obstructing Congress from investigating “warrant(s) accountability.”
“I cannot turn a blind eye,” the 4th District representative said, “thereby condoning this president and future presidents, Republican or Democrat, to do the same.”
McAdams said he did not think his vote would lead to the impeachment of the president and that “the Senate will likely acquit the president in a display of partisan theater that Republicans and Democrats in Washington perform disturbingly well.”
Voters will be the ones who decide whether to keep Trump in office or not, McAdams said.
“In eleven months, the people will ultimately decide President Trump’s fate,” he said, “not me or politicians in Washington.”
Utah County’s other representative, Republican Rep. John Curtis, announced on Dec. 10 that he would vote against impeachment.