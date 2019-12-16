3rd night of clashes as Lebanon puts off talks on new PM
BEIRUT — A group of men clashed with security forces in Beirut for the third consecutive night Monday, hours after Lebanon's president postponed talks on naming a new prime minister, further prolonging the turmoil and unrest in the Mediterranean country.
President Michel Aoun postponed the binding consultations with leaders of parliamentary blocs after the only candidate — caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri — failed to win the backing of the country's largest Christian groups amid a worsening economic and financial crisis.
The postponement followed a violent weekend in the small nation that saw the toughest crackdown on demonstrations in two months.
Lebanese security forces repeatedly fired tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse hundreds of protesters in downtown Beirut in the worst violence since demonstrations against the political elite erupted in mid-October.
On Monday night, a group of young men clashed with security forces in downtown Beirut after a video began circulating online in which a man insulted Shiite political and religious figures, heightening sectarian tensions. The group, apparently supporters of the main Shiite groups Hezbollah and the Amal Movement led by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, set a car on fire and hurled stones and firecrackers at riot police.
Police responded with tear gas and water cannons.
Aoun had been scheduled to meet with the heads of parliamentary blocs to discuss the naming of the new prime minister. Those consultations are binding, according to the constitution, and Hariri, who resigned under pressure Oct. 29, was widely expected to be renamed.
The presidential palace said the consultations would be held instead on Thursday, based on a request from Hariri.
UK's Boris Johnson talks with Trump, welcomes new lawmakers
LONDON — Britain's new political landscape began to take shape Monday as triumphant Prime Minister Boris Johnson talked trade with President Donald Trump and gave a pep talk to his new Conservative Party lawmakers.
The incoming class of new Conservative legislators was so big — 109 lawmakers — that organizers had to procure an extra 50 bottles of wine for the evening event, British tabloids said.
Lawmakers from all parties will be sworn in on Tuesday, the first day of the new session in Parliament.
Johnson's Conservatives received a larger-than-expected majority in last week's national election, galvanizing his efforts to secure parliamentary approval for his Brexit divorce deal with the European Union. Many of them are coming from parts of the country that for decades were strongholds of the opposition Labour Party. Overall, the Conservatives now have 365 of the House of Commons' 650 seats.
Buoyed by the decisive win, Johnson plans to move fast on his campaign mantra to “get Brexit done." That means ensuring a Brexit withdrawal agreement bill is passed in time for the U.K. to complete its historic departure from the European Union by the Jan. 31 deadline.
Johnson spokesman James Slack said the government will introduce the EU withdrawal bill on Friday. It will be up to the speaker of the House of Commons to determine if Parliament holds its first major vote on the bill that same day or waits until early January after the Christmas recess.
The Brexit divorce bill is expected to receive strong support in Parliament due to the Conservatives' new strong majority.
Putin hails Russian arms sales abroad
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that arms sales abroad have continued to increase over the past year.
Speaking Monday at a meeting with top officials, Putin said that arms exports are expected to top $13 billion this year, which he said exceeds last year's sales by more than $2 billion.
The Russian leader added that Moscow's positions on the global arms market have continued to strengthen despite Western sanctions.
Russian arms shipments abroad this year included the delivery of the S-400 air defense missile systems to Turkey — a deal that vexed Washington.
Putin said Russian arms manufacturers now have foreign orders totaling $50 billion.
During the meeting, Putin urged Russian officials to pay special attention to arms sales to Africa and show a “flexible” approach to deliveries and payments. Russia hosted an Africa summit in October in a bid to expand its clout on the continent by touting military aid and economic projects.
Across India, opposition building against citizenship law
NEW DELHI — Thousands of university students flooded the streets of India's capital, while a southern state government led a march and demonstrators held a silent protest in the northeast on Monday to protest a new law giving citizenship to non-Muslims who entered India illegally to flee religious persecution in several neighboring countries.
The protests in New Delhi followed a night of violent clashes between police and demonstrators at Jamia Millia Islamia University. People who student organizers said were not students set three buses on fire and police stormed the university library, firing tear gas at students crouched under desks.
Members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party said opposition parties were using the students as pawns.
Modi’s government says the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which was approved by Parliament last week, will make India a safe haven for Hindus and other religious minorities in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. But critics say the legislation, which for the first time conditions Indian citizenship on religion, violates the secular constitution of the world's largest democracy.
At Jamia Millia Islamia University on Monday, thousands stood outside the locked-down campus. Inside, hundreds of students took part in a peaceful sit-in, holding placards denouncing the injuries of dozens of students the night before.
Mujeeb Ahmad, a 21-year-old Arabic major, returned to campus Monday to join the sit-in and retrieve the book bag he lost fleeing the library, where he had been studying for exams.
“We thought we were safe in the library,” he said, adding that he and others had locked the library doors from the inside. Policemen broke them down, and at least one officer fired tear gas, he said, holding up an empty canister he said he picked up from the library floor.
About 2,000 people including students and families with young children gathered at New Delhi’s iconic India Gate memorial to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act and reports of students demonstrating against the law who were beaten by police at several university campuses. Priyanka Gandhi, a leader of the opposition Congress party, participated at a sit-in at India Gate for two hours. Police stood on the sidelines of the demonstration.
The law’s passage has triggered protests across India, but Assam, the center of a decades-old movement against illegal immigrants, has seen the highest toll.
Formula 1 heiress' jewel collection reported stolen in raid
LONDON — London police are investigating the theft of a large cache of “high value jewelry” reported stolen from the palatial home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone.
The Sun newspaper said the stolen jewelry was worth about 50 million pounds ($66 million) and included precious rings, earrings and a Cartier bangle Ecclestone received as a wedding present.
The Metropolitan Police said officers went to the home on Friday evening after receiving reports of a burglary. No arrests have been made.
“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident,” a family statement read.
The family's private security team is cooperating with police, the statement said.