Celebrating Nepal Festival season

A former living goddess Kumari, middle, watches the Indra Jatra festival, an eight-day festival that honors Indra, the Hindu god of rain, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The girl child revered as the Living Goddess Kumari is pulled around Kathmandu in a wooden chariot, families gather for feasts and at shrines to light incense for the dead, and men and boys in colorful masks and gowns representing Hindu deities dance to the beat of traditional music and devotees' drums, drawing tens of thousands of spectators to the city's old streets.