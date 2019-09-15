Tunisia holds cacophonous election

Ennahdha's presidential candidate Abdelfattah Mourou poses for journalists as he casts his ballot inside a polling station during the first round of the presidential election, in La Marsa, outside Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday Sept. 15, 2019. Tunisia is holding a cacophonous presidential election this weekend, with voters choosing among 26 candidates for a new leader who can secure the North African nation's young democracy and tackle unemployment, corruption and the economic despair in its provinces.