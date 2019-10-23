If you’ve been blessed to make the journey from the east side of the valley in American Fork, Pleasant Grove or Lehi to the west side and out toward Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain, you know it’s a headache.
According to a senior planner at Mountainland Association of Governments, Pioneer Crossing now gets just as much traffic as the Salt Lake Valley’s Bangerter Highway — a whopping 50,000 vehicles a day.
And that number is only going to continue rising as more families move to the west side of Lehi, Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain and even further west.
If this impacts you, then many of these cities and other organizations like MAG are earnestly seeking resident input on ideas and the most agreed upon solutions.
“The survey wants to know not only what individuals value in the region, but want to understand the regional transportation opportunities and how to work together to create a successful regional transportation system that supports the values,” as shared in an article by reporter Genelle Pugmire on Oct. 22.
The community has been asked to complete a survey located at http://northlakeshore.com to give feedback on what you think regional transportation opportunities should be implemented and where you spend your time recreating, shopping and working.
If residents do not help officials identify our key problems and needs, then solutions in the coming years will not adequately meet our demands.
Utah County is exploding; we need strategic planning, especially near the Point of the Mountain, east-west roads, and between Provo and Springville.
If you think our traffic is intolerable now, not taking action will become much more problematic when traffic is double in 2050 and delays are anticipated to increase 13-fold.
Make your opinion known when it comes to our regional transportation plan that MAG, UDOT and UTA will coordinate.