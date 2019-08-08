There are just five short days until the primary election in Utah — Tuesday.
It may not be a “big” election year with a packed ballot, but the races have significant local impacts nonetheless.
Which is why the Daily Herald Editorial Board felt it prudent to provide our annual reminder of why city and municipal council elections are so crucial.
From a local level, they truly affect voters the most. City councils manage so much of what impacts you right in your own city, as they should.
Property tax increase? Your city council.
Many goals, future development, city code and laws are handled by this legislative body in your own figurative backyard.
For a growing county, that amounts to some pretty significant decisions about how that plays out in and around your neighborhood.
The results of 10 races across Utah County will pour in next week. The Daily Herald has compiled information on nearly every candidate that voters can read up on to cast an informed vote if you’re still holding onto your ballot. All of this candidate information can be found at http://heraldextra.com/vote.
We encourage you to seek out information on candidates. If you can’t find any information on what they think your city’s priorities are or how you can ask them about their take on a hot issue, take that as a sign on how they will continue to communicate if elected into office. Growth can facilitate weighty decisions, which are best made by transparent public servants.
In Eagle Mountain, Highland, Lehi, Mapleton, Orem, Pleasant Grove, Santaquin and Springville, registered voters will be narrowing the field of candidates for the general election in November when three new council members will be decided upon.
These future council members will weigh in on issues like park concept plans, approving high-density developments, city ordinances like restricting tobacco use under 21 years of age, budget requests, sliding in utility fee increases and more.
For many cities, a top concern is how city council members view their responsibilities toward growth — some believe it should be thoughtful managed but welcomed. Others might believe growth should be tested and resisted. Does managing growth include transportation plans? Or planning out green spaces? What about their views on how to address, if at all, overstressed or older infrastructure? City council candidates’ priorities will affect what your city becomes in the present and future.
Make sure your voice is heard; don’t forget to mail your ballot by Monday, Aug. 12 or visit one of the numbered in-person polling locations or ballot drop boxes on Tuesday open till 8 p.m.
Come 8 p.m., the Daily Herald will await the release of results and publish them at http://heraldextra.com/election.