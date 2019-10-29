Majority of Utah voters disapprove of Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, poll finds (Oct. 24)
Romney should consider Trump’s ‘pompus a-hole’ comment as a plus; if Trump is having another melt down over Mitt’s opposition it’s exactly what you would expect from the thin skinned Trump. — David Fillmore
This quote from Walter Shaub pertains to Senator Mike Lee, as well as other GOP senators:
“People in positions of power defending Trump are focused on process instead of substance because they know his actions are indefensible. Rather than risking a short-term political defeat, these anti-patriots wage war on democracy itself. We are in dangerous territory.”
Walter Shaub, former director of the Office of Government Ethics — JWL
For what it’s worth, it seems to me that most federal politicians these days are far more deserving of impeachment than Donald Trump. I’d love to see at least 75% of Congress retired. — David Edward Garber
Here’s the thing, Mitt and Mike. If you are declared Republicans, get behind the president and support him. He will listen to reason if you have something to say, but don’t say you’re a Republican and then vote with the Democrats to thwart the progress President Trump is trying to make. You only have your vote to show who you are. Lip service is garbage. — ILUVUSA2
Judge eases sentence on former LDS bishop convicted of exploiting a prostitute (Oct. 22)
Knowing he was so knowledgeable about how to get things done without getting caught, the judge did a huge disservice to the public. Mr. Moss should have had the max sentence or more! Justice was not served here. Sorry dear judge, hope yo do better from here on out. — Karma
90 days?!!! I’d be pissed if I were one of the undercover officers who put myself on the line to get that perp caught. What a failure of justice and public safety. We treat sexual offenders as if they were petty shoplifters. — David Benjamin Ferrel
BYU 1-on-1: How did the Cougars beat Boise State and who should be QB1? (Oct. 25)
I have one more take on who should be the QB.
Each of the 3 QB’s is deserving. I am not taking sides.
It has been a long time since Fall Practice and even a longer time since Spring Practice.
Much has happened since that time. There have been many changes.
I would be more inclined to see what has happened in real action on the field over real opponents,
then what happened in practice a long time ago.
Boise State was ranked #14 in the nation and we took them down with Romney.
Zack Wilson took down Tennessee, but lost to Utah
Was it Hall that took down USC? What about South Florida and Toledo?
For me, the last quarter back to bring down a team ranked in the top 15 should keep the job until he loses it on the field due to mistakes or injury.
I love al three of these guys and will be happy with whom ever gets the nod. — Ronald Uharriet
So Jaren will probably get to start against USU and you guys think that will be good because of his running ability. Taysom Hill was also a very good runner. Does anyone remember how things went for him against usu? I’ll bet he sure does. Don’t want anything to happen to Jaren, but if he doesn’t last the whole game it’s good to know Baylor will be there to step in. — Steve24/7