Have you ever had the opportunity to do something good, but for one reason or another decided against it?
I’m not asking if you decided to do something bad instead, although that’s certainly an option, but have you ever been presented a choice and you choice to do the lesser thing, whatever that may have been.
Who among us has never went to throw something out only to see it fall next to the waste can and choose to “pick it up later?” Who hasn’t held the door open for somebody at work justifying to themselves that they don’t have time to wait?
Who among us ever say a kid getting teased at school and said nothing? Who has the opportunity and means to serve someone else but chose to stay inside and watch the shenanigans Baby Yoda was getting into this week?
We’ve all fallen short at one time or another. Sometimes we fall short in a small, insignificant way, and sometimes we fall short in a big, soul-gnawing way. We all do it, but only some of us are big enough to admit it.
This week, I wanted to highlight some people who chose the better option.
I’m hoping we can all reflect on the people we’ve seen choose the better option in our lives and hopefully, we too can choose the better option, the next time we get the chance.
My wife and I live in a fairly new neighborhood. Like most of Utah County, Saratoga Springs is booming. Since a lot of us are new to the neighborhood, we’ve made a point of being friendly. I think a lot of us see this as a chance to establish a positive community culture so we’re taking advantage of the opportunity.
One night a few weeks ago, after the first real snow of the season, my wife and I were finally going to bed at 1 in the morning after dealing with our kids, only to get a phone notification that there was motion outside our front door. We opened up our doorbell camera app and saw a group of people were outside of our home, shoveling the snow.
We couldn’t make out much of what they said, but at one point a man said, “Hey, you OK? Do you need a beer,” and the woman responded saying, “No, I’m still good.”
Every time I’ve been around people who were drinking the night eventually turned out bad. In fact, the last time I was around a lot of people who were drinking the night ended with my stepbrother riding off into the night with a drunk friend who just committed domestic assault with a beer pitcher in his non-driving hand.
I’ve never been around people who were sharing a few brewskies only to feel inspired to start shoveling snow at 1 in the morning.
But that’s exactly what they did.
And they went from house to house for an unknown period of time shoveling everyone’s driveway.
That’s the first example.
The second example is Dem Congressman Ben McAdams. I know this will turn people off immediately and people will hyper-focus on the next few paragraphs at the expense of my actual point, but my new Congressman represents a fairly conservative constituency.
Say what you will about towing the party line or whatever, but if anyone isn’t beholden to his party, it’s McAdams.
He could have very easily sat through the impeachment process and said he found the evidence unconvincing. That would have been the smart thing to do. That would have been the politically wise thing to do, considering who will or won’t keep him in office.
But he examined the facts, felt like he had to make a decision and made it.
He did what he felt was right.
That’s my second example.
My third example is a Provo woman named Mara Downing Holloman.
She was a former neighbor of ours when my wife and I lived in Provo.
Recently, she’s been all-in on this project to help a Provo family of nine people find a home. The family had been facing homelessness and were living in a camper trailer. But it’s now wintertime and you can’t exactly do that, especially not with kids.
So Mara has been helping them find homes in their price range and has been working to raise money to help them make up the difference between what they could afford and what they needed.
As per her last update, the family has just been given the keys to their new home.
But I know Mara wouldn’t want to take all the credit, nor should she, plenty of people donated to the cause and helped out in one way or another. Each of them deserves the credit too. I just don’t have the space for it.
Hopefully, something in one of these experiences will inspire at least a few of us to do the better thing, whatever that may be.
So next time you’re thinking about letting your dog “clean up” your kitchen spill, go ahead and take care of it the right way. The next time your peer group or social group is doing something that makes you feel uncomfortable, speak up. And the next time you have the chance to help someone, do it.