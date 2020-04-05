As a pediatrician for Utah Valley Pediatrics, I treat thousands of Utah County children, from infants to teens, every year. Until recently, I could honestly say I’ve seen it all. But like most people, I’ve never witnessed anything like the COVID-19 pandemic.
The social and financial chaos resulting from COVID-19 witnessed around the world is impacting the community I love in the form of empty shelves in grocery stores, vacant church parking lots and struggling businesses and restaurants. Things have changed in our own medical offices, where we’re screening every patient before they come in for appointments, directing individuals with coronavirus symptoms (fever, cough and shortness of breath) to the proper channels for testing.
On the home front, closed schools mean our children are spending a lot of time indoors to keep them safe from infection. While we know that seniors 65 and older with one or multiple chronic conditions represent the highest risk, the longterm impact on Americans 19 years old and younger is still unknown.
With this in mind, I have a simple guide for families who are riding out this viral storm together. By taking responsible measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, staying active, eating right and spending quality time together, we can do our part to get the world back on the road to recovery.
Stop the spread
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronavirus spreads when a healthy individual comes into contact with the respiratory droplets of a sneeze or cough from an infected person. You can minimize contamination in your home by doing the following:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for as long as it takes to sing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.”
Make a contest to see who can keep their hands away from touching their face the longest.
Feel a sneeze or a cough coming on? Grab a tissue or use the inside of your elbow — this is commonly known as the “Dracula Sneeze.”
Coronavirus can last up to several days on a surface. With that in mind, clean common touch surfaces in your home frequently with disinfectant. High-traffic areas include kitchen counters, doorknobs, refrigerator handles, microwaves, faucets, etc.
When the weather permits, open windows to increase the circulation of fresh air.
Stay active
Schools are closed, which means most kids have daily homework assignments designed to keep their minds sharp. If you want a robust immune system, it’s equally important to make sure your body stays active. Turn off the movies and video games for a few hours every day to get some good old-fashioned exercise. Exercising helps the body circulate oxygen in your blood while increasing T-cells, which attack viruses and bacteria.
It’s safe to go outside, though you need to stick to safe locations where there won’t be a lot of people around. To get your heart rate going, you can run, hike, skateboard or ride a bicycle. Just remember to practice social distancing, stay hydrated, and avoid common-touch surfaces. If you can’t get outside, you can stay active by doing calisthenics like push-ups, jumping jacks or sit-ups. To make a game of it, keep track of your reps and try to beat your high score. I also recommend a daily family dance party to burn calories and have fun together.
You are what you eat
There hasn’t been any evidence that suggests COVID-19 is transmitted by the food we eat. Better safe than sorry, it’s a good idea to wash any fruits and vegetables exposed to the general public in your market’s produce section. There is no secret to cleaning your food; it just takes some running water, a clean kitchen or paper towel, and a little elbow grease to eliminate harmful pathogens.
At the same time, holiday breaks have proven that people always eat more when they’re home all day. Processed microwave meals, potato chips, sodas and sweets are a quick way to put on unwelcome (and unhealthy) pounds. Your immune system will thank you if you drink plenty of water and choose healthier food options like carrot sticks, nuts, raisins, popcorn and apples. Remember to avoid sharing food, utensils, cups and straws until the coronavirus passes.
Unplug
Between the 24/7 news cycle and pervasive social media channels, it’s hard to peel away from bleak updates and projections. While it’s essential to stay informed, recognize what kind of impact the steady stream of information is having on young eyes and ears. There have been 44,000 people who contracted coronavirus in China; however, less than 1 percent of those cases were diagnosed in patients 9 years old or younger.
I recommend turning off the TV and devices for a set amount of time every day. Use the downtime to write letters, go for a walk, build puzzles or play board games. The bright side hidden beneath the COVID-19 crisis is that you can spend more quality time with your loved ones.
We all play a crucial role in eliminating the threat of COVID-19. By stopping the spread of the virus in our homes, remaining physically active, eating better, and avoiding an overload of depressing news, every family can find a way to flourish in these challenging times.